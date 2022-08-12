How to restock armor and snacks in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises 

Raising the health bar in GTA Online has never been easier, thanks to the Criminal Enterprises update.

More often than not, players will find themselves in the middle of a shootout in the game. It's very likely that their health will run low at some point.

Fortunately, players can now eat snacks and wear body armor on the go. All they really need is a fully stocked inventory.

Some players might not be used to these changes in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. This helpful guide will point them in the right direction.

Weapon Wheel in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises makes it easier to restock on snacks and armor

The Weapon Wheel is a really useful feature in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players can use it to sort through various weapons and snacks very quickly.

Here's how console and PC players can bring up the wheel on their respective systems:

PlayStation : Hold down L1

: Hold down L1 Xbox : Hold down LB

: Hold down LB PC: Press the "Tab" key

While the wheel is active, players should look at the top-left corner of the screen. The game will display hotkeys for eating snacks and wearing armor.

Here are the corresponding buttons for each system in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update:

PlayStation : Press "Up D-Pad" for snacks and "R3" for armor"

: Press "Up D-Pad" for snacks and "R3" for armor" Xbox : Press "Up D-Pad" for snacks and "RS" for armor"

: Press "Up D-Pad" for snacks and "RS" for armor" PC: Press "C" for snacks and "V" for armor

Just like that, players can replenish themselves in the middle of combat. It's a fast and easy way to maintain health during stressful combat situations.

The new method is much faster

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is best described as having a "quality of life." Many of the latest features make it much easier to enjoy the game. Players don't have to waste time healing themselves during combat situations. They also don't need to make themselves vulnerable.

Previously, whenever a player wanted to eat a snack, they had to navigate to the Interaction Menu. After scrolling down several times and finding the right snack, players had to wait for the animation to finish. This was a very distracting process that made them easier targets.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises simplifies this method with the press of a few buttons. The above video demonstrates why this is much faster now. Players will likely be alternating between weapons, so it's only natural that they can replenish themselves via the wheel.

Remember to stock up

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises makes it easier for players to stay alive. They will obviously need snacks and armor for this purpose.

Snacks can be replenished in various businesses and convenience stores. Meanwhile, armor can be purchased at gun shops and armories. Players should make sure to stock up before very difficult missions and deathmatches.

