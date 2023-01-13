Rockstar introduces new Hard Mode rewards for GTA Online First Dose missions

Rockstar Games has introduced the Hard Mode difficulty for First Dose missions in GTA Online. This new feature even comes with some limited-time rewards. Gamers should know that they have until February 8, 2023, to complete some First Dose missions on this new difficulty setting for these prizes.

Only four rewards are tied to this event, all of which are liveries for vehicles. On a related note, all First Dose missions give players 50% extra cash and RP from January 12 to January 18, 2023. This bonus does stack for GTA+ subscribers, giving them 2.25x cash and RP this week.

New GTA Online Hard Mode event for First Dose missions

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Seek out the new roving Gun Van, filled with a weekly rotating inventory of weapons, ammunition, and armor at discounted rates and without Rank requirements — to procure the elusive Railgun and more: rsg.ms/cae7899 Seek out the new roving Gun Van, filled with a weekly rotating inventory of weapons, ammunition, and armor at discounted rates and without Rank requirements — to procure the elusive Railgun and more: rsg.ms/cae7899 https://t.co/ls52z6eEpj

The relevant passage from this Rockstar Newswire post states:

"The First Dose Hard Mode Event runs through February 8, so you'll have plenty of time to get your hands on the following rewards — all delivered before February 17."

Here are the rewards this Newswire post mentions and how to get each one:

Green Fooliganz Brickade 6x6 livery: Beat any First Dose mission on Hard Mode

Beat any First Dose mission on Hard Mode Safari Ranger Entity MT livery: Beat three different First Dose missions on Hard Mode

Beat three different First Dose missions on Hard Mode Speed Demon Cypher livery: Beat any First Dose mission on Hard Mode in less than ten minutes

Beat any First Dose mission on Hard Mode in less than ten minutes Kisama Drifter Annis 300R livery: Beat any First Dose mission on Hard Mode without getting Wasted

Beat any First Dose mission on Hard Mode without getting Wasted The next section will show readers what the liveries look like in GTA Online.

What the new liveries look like in GTA Online

The Green Fooliganz livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

All GTA Online players can get the MTL Brickade 6x6 for free if they complete all six First Dose missions. Completing any of them on Hard Mode is easy since this reward doesn't restrict how players beat these jobs.

The Safari Ranger livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Entity MT is a supercar released in the Los Santos Drug Wars for $2,355,000. It has an HSW conversion that will cost players an extra $850,000. With HSW modifications equipped, it can go up to 150.50 mph.

This vehicle has no Trade Price. Remember to complete three different First Dose missions to get this livery, as beating the same one three times won't count.

The Speed Demon livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ubermacht Cypher is an older car that normally costs $1,550,000, but GTA Online players can get it at its Trade Price of $1,162,500 if they opt for the LS Car Meet Reputation system. If you wish to complete an easy mission in less than ten minutes for this livery, then First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance is a good choice.

The Kisama Drifter livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final reward is the Kisama Drifter livery. This vehicle also came from the Los Santos Drug Wars update and cost $2,075,000 when available. It is worth noting that the Annis 300R is currently unobtainable since it was only sold from December 13 to December 28, 2022.

The aforementioned First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance is easy to complete without dying in GTA Online. Otherwise, that's everything that players need to know about the brand-new event and its associated rewards.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you think you'll get all of the new rewards from this event? Yes No 0 votes