GTA Online's latest update finally removes snow from the game

Snow has been removed from GTA Online as of January 12, 2023. Not only that, all Christmas-themed decorations and events have become unavailable. Gamers got to enjoy the snow and everything associated with it from December 22, 2022, to January 12, 2023.

Players aren't likely to see regular snowfall until the next Christmas event in 2023, which should take place sometime in December 2023. Moreover, any event related to the weather phenomenon is unlikely to return until December 2023. There is also some other news worth sharing about the latest update in the game.

No more snow in GTA Online in latest update

Snow and the following Festive Surprise 2022 events have now been removed from the latest update in GTA Online:

Snowmen collectibles

The Gooch random event

The Weazel Plaza Shootout random event

Certain limited-time adversary modes like Beast vs. Slasher

Another notable thing about this snow is that it affects vehicle top speeds and traction. With it out of the way now, players can finally enjoy driving their cars as they used to before the Festive Surprise 2022 event. Some gamers may also prefer the look of Los Santos in its default state over its winter counterpart.

Other update news

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Seek out the new roving Gun Van, filled with a weekly rotating inventory of weapons, ammunition, and armor at discounted rates and without Rank requirements — to procure the elusive Railgun and more: rsg.ms/cae7899 Seek out the new roving Gun Van, filled with a weekly rotating inventory of weapons, ammunition, and armor at discounted rates and without Rank requirements — to procure the elusive Railgun and more: rsg.ms/cae7899 https://t.co/ls52z6eEpj

Several other things have changed in the latest GTA Online update. Here is a list of them:

The Gun Van can spawn in one of 30 locations

Players can purchase the Railgun from the Gun Van

First Dose Missions include Hard Mode rewards

2x cash and RP on Community Series

1.5x cash and RP on First Dose missions

The RT3000 and Nero are in the Luxury Autos Showroom

The Dominator ASP, Furia, Drift Tampa, Windsor, and Hotring Sabre are in the Deluxe Motorsports Showroom

The Jester RR is the podium vehicle for this week

The Caracara 4x4 is the Prize Ride Vehicle for this week

Here are this week's discounts:

40% off the Sultan RS

30% off Bunkers

30% off the Previon

30% off the RT3000

30% off the Dominator ASP

The Gun Van offers some notable discounts, like 45% off the Compact EMP Launcher.

The Hard Mode rewards for the First Dose missions include:

Green Fooliganz MTL Brickade 6x6 Livery: Beat any First Dose mission on Hard

Beat any First Dose mission on Hard Safari Ranger Overflod Entity MT Livery: Beat three First Dose missions on Hard

Beat three First Dose missions on Hard Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher Livery: Beat any First Dose mission on Hard in <10 minutes

Beat any First Dose mission on Hard in <10 minutes Kisama Drifter Annis 300R Livery: Beat any First Dose mission on Hard without dying

The Community Series jobs to look out for in this week's update include the following:

gokart Docks arace by 0Xenox0

REDREDRED by BURNUM--DOWN

Rapid Vapid Rally by Spitfire2205

{ALEE} Maze Bank Melee by aleeenur

River-Ratfink by defryc

Stunt - Blazer Aqua by pizzaaman9780

= Football Deathrun = by S-PxRxE

GTA Online players should know that this is the last week of the December GTA+ bonuses. A new set of rewards will arrive after January 18, 2023. Besides that, there isn't any other notable news for this game this week. No new vehicle has been drip-fed to the player via this weekly update.

