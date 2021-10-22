Full list of all discounted items in GTA Online after the weekly update (October 21)

GTA Online is one of the most popular multiplayer games out there, and despite having been released ages ago, it is still all the rage in 2021.

The fact that the game manages to stay afloat in a sea of blood-seeking competition is awe-inspiring. While in itself the game is worth all the hype in the world, one of the ways in which Rockstar keeps fans engaged is by employing different additions to the game, such as the infamous weekly updates that players are always on the lookout for.

This week there's a hefty discount on a number of items in GTA Online. This article lists all the discounted items that are up for grabs in the multiplayer game.

Players can get a 30% discount on Casino Decorations and much more in GTA Online

GTA Online players are big on discounted items, as they should be, considering how notoriously expensive most assets in the game are. Here's a list of all the items that are available at a staggering discount in GTA Online this week. Players should get them while they still can.

Players can get a 30% discount on the Casino Penthouse (+Renovations)

They can also get a 30% discount on Casino Decorations

The Lurcher is now up for $390,000 at a 40% discount

The Hellion too is available at a 40% discount and costs $501,000

The Zhaba is up for Zhaba $1,440,000 - $1,080,000 – 40% off

The Desert Raid costs $417,000 – 30% off

Caracara 4x4 costs $612,500

Gauntlet Hellfire costs $521,500

And, last but not least, players can get the Laser Weapons at a 50% discount

More perks this week:

Since the GTA Online weekly update is now live, players can explore and enjoy the new content added to the game, including:

Dinka RT3000 Los Santos Tuners Car

GTA Online Halloween content: the Lurcher & Sanctus vehicles and numerous clothes.

The Camhedz Arcade Machine

Halloween Freemode events like Phantom Car, Slashers, etc.

While weekly updates are, as the name might imply, a weekly thing, Rockstar isn't always so generous with fans, so players should take advantage of this incredible week while they still can.

Edited by Shaheen Banu