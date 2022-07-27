GTA Online: Full list of all the discounts after Criminal Enterprises summer update DLC

With every new addition to the ever-expanding world of GTA Online comes a new round of special rewards for fans. In this regard, the Criminal Enterprises DLC brings unique bonuses and missions for players to get rich, including direct payouts and discounts on several in-game upgrades.

Note: All bonuses listed below are available till August 3.

How to get free rewards from the Criminal Enterprises update in GTA Online?

The new Operation Paper Trail missions can prove very lucrative for gamers as they will receive 2X GTA$ and RP upon completion of all these missions. Completing Resupply or Source missions (including Gunrunning, Special Cargo, Import/Export Vehicle Cargo) will grant them a direct $150,000 bonus within 72 hours of completion.

If readers love getting their hands on some free bling, then they should rush to complete Gunrunning. Nightclub Warehouse, MC, or a Special Cargo Sell mission to claim a new White Beat Off Earphone for their character.

A variety of special discounts are also available throughout the week, listed below:

40% off Agency Property

40% off Agency Property Upgrades and Modifications

50% off Schyster Deviant

40% off Ocelot Lynx

40% off: Lampadati Furore GT

40% off Declasse Yosemite

30% off Pegassi Zorusso

30% off Enus Deity

30% off Vapid Dominator ASP

GTA+ members can, of course, avail additional rewards as part of the new Criminal Enterprises event. These include a $500,000 payout, a free-of-cost Lampadati Corsita (to be claimed from the Legendary Motorsport website), and additional 50% rewards on top of the 2X multiplier on Paper Trail Contract missions.

Members will also be excused from paying the additional surcharges on VIP/CEO/MC abilities and free repairs on Import/Export vehicles. They can also request vehicles for free in GTA Online during the event period.

A free garage floor and safe will be available for Executive office owners on the Dynasty 8 website, while CEOs can benefit from a 3X increased chance of sourcing Special Cargo during the event period.

Free clothing for members includes the Apricot, Perseus Cap, Gold Beat Off Earphones, and the Apricot Perseus Track Pants.

A massive factor behind the hype for the latest DLC additions among the GTA Online community was the rumor that it would incorporate user feedback from both the official feedback channel and online forums.

Several player-requested changes have been made, including a rework of the in-game economy to allow for more freedom in how players rank up, several balance changes on the Opressor Mk II, and an increase in the number of standard properties (10 up from 8).

These changes have been out for over a day, and GTA Online fans seem to have taken them warmly.

Fans can track this space to check out all the latest GTA Online releases and updates.

