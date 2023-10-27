GTA Online ghost locations for today (October 27, 2023)

The Ghosts Exposed event debuted in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online with a recent weekly update, and players can still participate in it. This Freemode event is quite fun and rather easy to complete, and rewards a decent amount of money as well. Additionally, completing it unlocks a special livery for the Albany Brigham, which is currently the newest car in the game.

Although players are only required to take pictures of some ghosts in this event, their locations are not marked on the map and they only spawn between certain hours. Anyone who wants to complete this event can take help from this article to check all the ghost locations in GTA Online for today, October 27, 2023.

GTA Online guide: All 10 ghost locations for today (October 27, 2023)

The Ghosts Exposed event was added with a recent GTA Online weekly update. Here is an image of the game's map containing all 10 ghost locations for today, October 27, 2023:

All Ghost locations for today, October 27, 2023 (Image via gtalens.com)

It must be noted that the ghosts spawn at these locations only during certain hours (in-game time) at night. Check the following list for details:

Ghost Location 1 - Between 4 am and 5 am

- Between 4 am and 5 am Ghost Location 2 - Between 2 am and 3 am

- Between 2 am and 3 am Ghost Location 3 - Between 1 am and 2 am

- Between 1 am and 2 am Ghost Location 4 - Between 9 pm and 10 pm

- Between 9 pm and 10 pm Ghost Location 5 - Between 10 pm and 11 pm

- Between 10 pm and 11 pm Ghost Location 6 - Between 11 pm and 12 am

- Between 11 pm and 12 am Ghost Location 7 - Between 8 pm and 9 pm

- Between 8 pm and 9 pm Ghost Location 8 - Between 5 am and 6 am

- Between 5 am and 6 am Ghost Location 9 - Between 3 am and 4 am

- Between 3 am and 4 am Ghost Location 10 - Between 12 am and 1 am

After spotting one, take its picture using the in-game smartphone and press the button labelled "Send to Ghosts Exposed." It will be present in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

While you can photograph them in any order, remember that the 10th ghost spawns only after taking pictures of nine other ghosts. What's interesting is that it is of Johnny Klebitz, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 4: The Lost and Damned.

The Albany Brigham with the Ghosts Exposed livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

The reward for each picture is $20,000 and 500 RP. An additional $50,000 gets rewarded for completing the Ghosts Exposed event along with the Ghosts Exposed livery for the Albany Brigham in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games also added a similar event recently wherein players are required to collect Jack O' Lanterns scattered across the map.

These Halloween-themed events are a fun way of staying engrossed in the current game. While most in the player base are waiting for a GTA 6 announcement, Rockstar hasn't revealed when it will take place.

Poll : Have you purchased the Albany Brigham in GTA Online? Yes No 1 votes