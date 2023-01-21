GTA Online Gun Van location for January 20, 2023

The GTA Online Gun Van has just received new weaponry with January 19's weekly update, offering players a golden chance to grab some rare weapons at discounted prices. Some of the highlighted firearms for this week are the Railgun and Up-n-Atomizer.

To get these weapons, players first have to find the Gun Van. This might be a tad difficult as the car changes its location every day to keep the cops away. Without knowing where the vehicle is, gamers won't be able to take advantage of its benefits. Fortunately, this article will share GTA Online's Gun Van location for today, January 20.

GTA Online's Gun Van can be found at Popular Street location today

As can be seen in the video, players should be able to find the GTA Online Gun Van on the Popular Street, La Mesa, location on the map. It is a major north-south street in the East Los Santos area. The Gun Van can be found parked behind the lane.

A few things about Popular Street

Partially inspired by the real-life Alameda Street in Los Angeles, Popular Street runs from Buccaneer Way, Terminal, in the south to Hawick Avenue, Hawick, in the north. The street connects all these areas in GTA Online:

Hawick

La Mesa

Cypress Flats

It also runs parallel to the Los Santos River on Hawick Avenue. Some notable landmarks on Popular Street include:

La Mesa Police Station

Two Ammu-Nation stores

Darnell Bros.

Pisswasser Factory

LS Car Meet warehouse

From south to north, Popular Street covers the following:

Hawick – Hawick Avenue

La Mesa – Del Perro Freeway

La Mesa – Supply Street

La Mesa – San Andreas Avenue Bridge

La Mesa – Vespucci Boulevard

La Mesa – Supply Street

La Mesa – Olympic Freeway

La Mesa – Olympic Freeway II

La Mesa – Olympic Freeway III

La Mesa – Capital Boulevard

La Mesa – Capital Boulevard II

La Mesa/Cypress Flats – Innocence Boulevard

Cypress Flats – El Rancho Boulevard/Dutch London Street

Cypress Flats – Dry Dock Street

Cypress Flats – Chum Street/Hangar Way/Buccaneer Way

Here are several businesses and points of interest on Popular Street, which include:

The 1966 Digestive Co.

Big G Goods

Ammu-Nation

CMC

Fridgit

Casey’s Diner

Los Santos Customs

Los Santos Bag Co.

LS Car Meet

Liquor Market

Meltz’s Pharmacy

RON gas station

National Transfer and Storage Co.

Videogeddon Arcade

Soyler Textile

Players can also find a large billboard at the Hawick Avenue end of Popular Street, which features a digital display showing a fish-shaped design and the word “TEMP” on repeat. It has been featured in the game since the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition's release in 2014.

Everything else to know about GTA Online Gun Van this week

The Gun Van is offering a new stock of weapons at exciting discounts once again, including:

Up-n-Atomizer

Railgun

Heavy Rifle

Pump Shotgun

Knife

Baseball Bat

Knuckle Duster

Tear Gas

Molotov Cocktails

Pipe Bomb

Advanced Rifle

Heavy Revolver

Super Light Armor

Super Heavy Armor

Standard Armor

Light Armor

Heavy Armor

The Heavy Revolver is what you should buy this week, as the Gun Van is offering it for a staggering 25% discount on it through January 25, 2023. It is inspired by the Taurus Raging Bull and is considered one of the most powerful handguns in the game.

The Gun Van will continue to change its location every day and offer new discounts every seven days.

