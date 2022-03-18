GTA Online Hao cars list details revealed

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 and its Online variant introduced five new vehicles and a new auto shop with exclusive upgrades for them. In the meantime, these upgrades will be available for five existing vehicles.
Rockstar has only revealed nine of the ten vehicles that can be customized at Hao's Special Works so far. This article contains a list of these vehicles and some information about each of them.
GTA Online Hao's Special Works cars list with minor details
9) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
- Class: Super
- Price: $3,245,000
- Speed: 124.75 mph
- Speed (after HSW upgrade): 146.25 mph
The Weaponized Ignus, as the name suggests, is a weaponized variant of the regular Ignus that was introduced with The Contract DLC. Being a high-performance supercar as well as a combat-ready vehicle, this latest offering is the best of both worlds.
8) Coil Cyclone II
- Class: Super
- Price: $2,250,000
- Speed: 119.25 mph
- Speed (after HSW upgrade): 141 mph
The Cyclone II is merely an upgraded variant of the regular Cyclone, both of which are electric supercars. Although it falls short in terms of acceleration when compared to the regular variant, the HSW upgrade makes up for this quite easily.
7) Pfister Astron Custom
- Class: SUV
- Price: $1,720,000
- Speed: 119.25 mph
- Speed (after HSW upgrade): 137 mph
The Astron Custom is merely a new Astron that can be fitted with HSW upgrades. When fully upgraded, it easily beats all other SUVs in GTA Online in terms of speed.
6) Imponte Arbiter GT
- Class: Muscle
- Price: $1,580,000
- Speed: 112.75 mph
- Speed (after HSW upgrade): 141.25 mph
The Arbiter GT is the only muscle car in the new upgrade. It's not a simple reskin but a whole new car. The cost of the car doesn't justify the upgrade, though, as some of the cheaper cars can get much faster after upgrading.
5) Karin S95
- Class: Sports
- Price: $1,995,000
- Speed: 115.5 mph
- Speed (after HSW upgrade): 155.5 mph
The S95 is another completely new vehicle that resembles a popular real-life tuner (Toyota GT86). Although expensive, this car performs admirably, and the HSW upgrades are also worth it.
4) Grotti Turismo Classic
- Class: Sports Classic
- Price: $705,000
- Speed: 120.75 mph
- Speed (after HSW upgrade): 150.5 mph
The Turismo Classic is a well-known retro car that is finally getting the treatment it deserves. This car can be bought for a relatively low price, and the upgrade gives it a major boost.
3) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike
- Class: Motorcycles
- Price: $976,000
- Speed: 126.5 mph
- Speed (after HSW upgrade): 157.5 mph
As of now, the Hakuchou Drag Bike is the only known motorcycle in GTA Online that will be getting HSW upgrades. It can get ridiculously fast after getting upgraded at Hao's Special Works.
2) Bravado Banshee
- Class: Sports
- Price: $105,000
- Speed: 117.75 mph
- Speed (after HSW upgrade): 153 mph
The Banshee is another affordable sports car that can be taken to the next level with HSW upgrades. The Banshee is known for its drift capabilities and is an iconic vehicle from the franchise.
1) Übermacht Sentinel XS
- Class: Coupe
- Price: $60,000
- Speed: 117.25 mph
- Speed (after HSW upgrade): 137.75 mph
The Sentinel XS would be the last car that a GTA Online player would want to upgrade. However, players who wish to create a collection or have too much money to burn can definitely get the upgrades.
Note: The cars have simply been listed in chronological order, from oldest to newest, and are not ranked according to any criteria.