GTA Online Hao cars list details revealed

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 and its Online variant introduced five new vehicles and a new auto shop with exclusive upgrades for them. In the meantime, these upgrades will be available for five existing vehicles.

Rockstar has only revealed nine of the ten vehicles that can be customized at Hao's Special Works so far. This article contains a list of these vehicles and some information about each of them.

GTA Online Hao's Special Works cars list with minor details

9) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Class: Super

Super Price: $3,245,000

$3,245,000 Speed: 124.75 mph

124.75 mph Speed (after HSW upgrade): 146.25 mph

The Weaponized Ignus, as the name suggests, is a weaponized variant of the regular Ignus that was introduced with The Contract DLC. Being a high-performance supercar as well as a combat-ready vehicle, this latest offering is the best of both worlds.

8) Coil Cyclone II

Class: Super

Super Price: $2,250,000

$2,250,000 Speed: 119.25 mph

119.25 mph Speed (after HSW upgrade): 141 mph

The Cyclone II is merely an upgraded variant of the regular Cyclone, both of which are electric supercars. Although it falls short in terms of acceleration when compared to the regular variant, the HSW upgrade makes up for this quite easily.

7) Pfister Astron Custom

Class: SUV

SUV Price: $1,720,000

$1,720,000 Speed: 119.25 mph

119.25 mph Speed (after HSW upgrade): 137 mph

The Astron Custom is merely a new Astron that can be fitted with HSW upgrades. When fully upgraded, it easily beats all other SUVs in GTA Online in terms of speed.

6) Imponte Arbiter GT

Class: Muscle

Muscle Price: $1,580,000

$1,580,000 Speed: 112.75 mph

112.75 mph Speed (after HSW upgrade): 141.25 mph

The Arbiter GT is the only muscle car in the new upgrade. It's not a simple reskin but a whole new car. The cost of the car doesn't justify the upgrade, though, as some of the cheaper cars can get much faster after upgrading.

5) Karin S95

Class: Sports

Sports Price: $1,995,000

$1,995,000 Speed: 115.5 mph

115.5 mph Speed (after HSW upgrade): 155.5 mph

The S95 is another completely new vehicle that resembles a popular real-life tuner (Toyota GT86). Although expensive, this car performs admirably, and the HSW upgrades are also worth it.

4) Grotti Turismo Classic

Class: Sports Classic

Sports Classic Price: $705,000

$705,000 Speed: 120.75 mph

120.75 mph Speed (after HSW upgrade): 150.5 mph

The Turismo Classic is a well-known retro car that is finally getting the treatment it deserves. This car can be bought for a relatively low price, and the upgrade gives it a major boost.

3) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike

Class: Motorcycles

Motorcycles Price: $976,000

$976,000 Speed: 126.5 mph

126.5 mph Speed (after HSW upgrade): 157.5 mph

As of now, the Hakuchou Drag Bike is the only known motorcycle in GTA Online that will be getting HSW upgrades. It can get ridiculously fast after getting upgraded at Hao's Special Works.

2) Bravado Banshee

Class: Sports

Sports Price: $105,000

$105,000 Speed: 117.75 mph

117.75 mph Speed (after HSW upgrade): 153 mph

The Banshee is another affordable sports car that can be taken to the next level with HSW upgrades. The Banshee is known for its drift capabilities and is an iconic vehicle from the franchise.

1) Übermacht Sentinel XS

Class: Coupe

Coupe Price: $60,000

$60,000 Speed: 117.25 mph

117.25 mph Speed (after HSW upgrade): 137.75 mph

The Sentinel XS would be the last car that a GTA Online player would want to upgrade. However, players who wish to create a collection or have too much money to burn can definitely get the upgrades.

Note: The cars have simply been listed in chronological order, from oldest to newest, and are not ranked according to any criteria.

Edited by Shaheen Banu