How to get ammo in GTA Online more efficiently

GTA Online players are usually fairly well stocked up on ammo and the like when embarking on their gameplay sessions. However, it is easy to lose track and suddenly find oneself with not enough ammo to defeat enemies.

Fortunately, thanks to a feature Rockstar added to the game in the interaction menu, gamers can restock their ammo within moments.

This article will talk about how players can get ammo in GTA Online in the most efficient way.

GTA Online's interactions menu makes life so much easier

The video above is a short YouTube clip that was uploaded by Tech & Design last year, and it provides gamers with a shortcut to load up on ammo in the game without having to move from wherever they are. The interaction menu holds an array of brilliant time-saving options to choose from. Gamers can order private vehicles as CEOs, access stored snacks, body armor, and much more.

GTA Online fans no longer have to rush to find an Ammu-Nation to restock their wares when trying to complete missions or survive enemy attacks by other players. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to purchase ammo using the interaction menu in-game to get ammo, normal costs still apply.

Open Interaction Menu

Scroll down and select Inventory

Scroll down to the Ammo option

Choose which weapons need ammo

Fill up a small amount or FULLY

This feature makes life for GTA Online gamers so much simpler by allowing them to just make a few quick clicks and be fully reloaded, speeding up the player experience of the boring parts like going to stores.

The other two main options are to make one's way to their nearest gun store or call in an ammo drop from Merryweather. By phoning Merryweather, they can arrange an ammo drop for the players, which does not take all that long. However, it is still not nearly as efficient as using the Interaction Menu for faster ammo restocking.

The Merryweather drop, as shown in the above video, costs players $1000 and is not as specific in the choice of ammunition as players can see in the interaction menu's ammo buying option.

The fastest, safest, and easiest way for gamers to get their hands on ammo in an instant in GTA Online is to purchase it from the dropdown list in the interactions menu.

Edited by R. Elahi