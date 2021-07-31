GTA Online: How to get the Panther Statue in the Cayo Perico Heist

Heists are the reason why players keep coming back to GTA Online. Not only are these overarching missions incredibly engaging, they are also insanely lucrative.

The Cayo Perico Heist, for instance, is one of the most lucrative missions in GTA Online. Players can walk away with as much as $2,090,000 upon completing the Heist.

The catch? GTA Online heists no longer follow a linear path, which, in all honesty, is a good thing. Instead of just one target, players are presented with the choice of claiming multiple targets, if they can manage it, that is. The Cayo Perico Heist features a total of five targets.

Sinsimito Tequila – Normal $900,000 – Hard $990,000

Ruby Necklace – Normal $1,000,000 – Hard $1,100,000

Bearer Bonds – Normal $1,100,000 – Hard $1,210,000

Pink Diamond – Normal $1,300,000 – Hard $1,430,000

Panther Statue – Normal $1,900,000 – Hard $2,090,000

The Panther Statue is obviously the most profitable of all, valued at $2,090,000. Only if players can grab it every time they play the Cayo Perico Heist.

How to get the Panther Statue in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

"Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist. It’s up to you to find a way to breach Cayo Perico, one of the most secure private islands in the entire world, evade or neutralize the heavily armed security forces stationed there, and escape with valuable evidence along with as much art, gold and drug money as you can carry. Choose your tools. Choose your approach. Choose your crew – or even go it entirely alone. Just make it back to Los Santos in one piece.” — Rockstar Newswire

Like the Diamonds in the Diamond Casino Heist, the Panther Statue is only made available during special GTA Online events. The only way to make sure you don't miss out on this bounty is by keeping an eye out for special events.

To aim for the Panther Statue in GTA Online during special weeks, here’s what players need to do:

Activate the Cayo Perico Heist

Scroll down and select "Panther Statue" as the target

Select the desired approach for the height

Do your best to steal the Statue

If, however, the Panther Statue is not up for grabs, the next best bet would be the Pink Diamonds, valued at a whooping $1,430,000.

Edited by Gautham Balaji