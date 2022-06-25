GTA Online: How to get started on Exotic Exports?

GTA Online players can make a lot of money by taking part in Exotic Exports.

Right now, Rockstar is putting a major focus on features from the Los Santos Tuners update. One of them is the classic Auto Shop, which is on sale this week at a 30% discount. It's a very useful property in GTA Online. This is where players can partake in Exotic Exports.

For the rest of this week, Exotic Exports will double the rewards. Players should consider getting started if they're already running the Auto Shop.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Exotic Exports has a basic set of requirements before GTA Online players can get started

Complete the following objectives first

GTA Online players can only get started on Exotic Exports if they own the Auto Shop. Here's what they need to do if they want to access that feature:

Talk to Mimi at the LS Car Meet , shortly after buying membership for $50,000

, shortly after buying membership for $50,000 Buy the Auto Shop from Maze Bank Foreclosures (the prices will range from $1,670,000 all the way to $4,417,500)

from Maze Bank Foreclosures (the prices will range from $1,670,000 all the way to $4,417,500) Complete a Robbery Contract for Moodymann and Sessanta

Afterwards, Sessanta will call the players and give them a rundown on Exotic Exports. Once that is all taken care of, they can finally begin their first mission.

GTA Online players will need to look for a blackboard just outside their office, somewhere in the mezzanine. In other words, it will be on the middle floor next to the staircase. Exotic Exports will contain a list of 10 vehicles that can be stolen at any given moment.

How does it work?

GTA Online players will be given a list of vehicles on the blackboard. This changes every 24 hours in real time.

Players must steal a vehicle and deliver it to the docks. Each car will earn them $20,000 and 1,000 reputation points. Better yet, they will also receive a bonus sum of $100,000 for completing the entire list.

Vehicles will be marked on the map, so players should look for blue dots. There are hundreds of possible locations to find these ten vehicles. Keep in mind that each spawn point will also be randomized with each new session. After a vehicle is delivered, the next one will be available after a minute has passed.

Exotic Exports offers double the rewards this week

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: Burn rubber and earn Tuners bonuses all week long in GTA Online.Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: rsg.ms/3a8f9eb Burn rubber and earn Tuners bonuses all week long in GTA Online.Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: rsg.ms/3a8f9eb https://t.co/jZ5wYCCxq6

GTA Online is offering various bonuses this week, so players should act quickly. Exotic Exports will double the rewards, which means they can earn $40,000 and 2,000 reputation points. That means players could earn $400,000 in a single day, at the very least.

Those who run the Auto Shop shouldn't miss this golden opportunity. They can make over a few million in the span of a week. Exotic Exports is a reliable source of income for players. Now is a good time to steal some vehicles and make some money along the way.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far