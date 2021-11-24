How good is the Pegassi Zorrusso in GTA Online?

GTA Online players can live a high class lifestyle by driving around with a Pegassi Zorrusso.

The Diamond Casino and Resort introduces a huge selection of flashy super cars. One of them is the Zorrusso, which is based off the real world Italdesign Zerouno. This hyper car definitively stands out with its modern design. GTA Online players will find it similar to the Benefactor Krieger.

Of course, great performance vehicles tend to be on the expensive side. Players have to be made of money if they want the Zorrusso. The value of this vehicle also depends on the player's financial state. Here's a brief look at the Zorrusso in GTA Online, and whether or not it's a justifiable purchase.

A GTA Online review of the Pegassi Zorrusso

The Pegassi Zorrusso is available for purchase on the Legendary Motorsport website. GTA Online players do need to consider the costs of this hyper car. There is no point in wasting money on a vehicle with mediocre performance. Here is how the Zorrusso stacks up to the competition.

Price and performance

Considering this vehicle is from the Diamond Casino and Resort, one can reasonably expect a heavy price tag. The Pegassi Zorrusso costs upwards of $1,925,000, making it one of the most expensive super cars in GTA Online.

Overall, this is a balanced vehicle with high performance stats. Based on accurate testing by Broughy1322, the Zorruso has a top speed of 124.25 miles per hour. It can easily reach it due to very high acceleration. The Zorruso can also make sharp turns, although it needs to apply the brakes when doing so.

Players have to fully upgrade this vehicle if they want the best performance. These features will also cost extra, so players should get a bigger wallet. At the very least, the Zorrusso is a reliably fast vehicle that players can depend on.

Take a free spin

GTA Online players only have a few days left to get a free Pegassi Zorrusso. They can try out the Lucky Wheel over at the Diamond Casino and Resort. Lucky players can win the top prize of the week.

The Zorrusso normally costs $1,925,000, which is ridiculously expensive by GTA Online standards. Getting one for free is far more preferable, although it requires a good amount of luck. At the very least, players can win free shirts and snacks, among other mystery prizes.

Final verdict

The Pegassi Zorrusso is a jack of all trades by super car standards. It's a fast vehicle with good acceleration and top speed. GTA Online players could have one in their garage and it wouldn't feel out of place.

However, players should only buy the Zorrusso if they can afford to do so. It can take a while to grind through GTA Online. The Zorrusso costs nearly two million dollars, which is money that can be spent on properties.

Players should buy a Zorrusso if they like super fast vehicles, but they also need financial security. As long as they have all of the essentials, then it's a justifiable purchase.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

