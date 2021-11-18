Pegassi Zorrusso revealed to be this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium Car (November 18)

Diamond Casino is known for many things in GTA Online and one of the main reasons to visit has to be the wheel-spin. Every week, GTA Online gets an update and along with it, a brand new podium car.

Players have a chance at winning the Pegassi Zorrusso this week in GTA Online as the podium car at the wheel-spin. For players who have wanted this car for awhile, they can rush to the Diamond Casino to try for a 1 in 20 chance of winning the vehicle.

The Pegassi Zorrusso is a roadster hypercar featured in GTA Online as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The car was introduced to the game on October 24, 2019, during the Zorrusso Week event.

Everything you need to know about this week's GTA Online podium vehicle, the Pegassi Zorrusso

“It takes a special kind of visionary to sit behind the wheel of a hypercar while it flirts outrageously with the sound barrier and seriously ask the question "Hey, wouldn't it be cool if we could put the top down?" But then the folks at Pegassi are nothing if not visionary, and nothing if not special.” — Legendary Motorsport description.

The Italian hypercar is based on the Italian-designed Zerouno, with its tail-light shape inspired from the Bugatti Divo. This hypercar is a beauty from every angle.

The Zerouno has a formidable top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h). The car has amazing acceleration and also handles well. It's a perfect hypercar that ticks all the boxes off on the check list. The car comes with a RWD drivetrain, along with a 6 speed gear box.

The car can be bought in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $1,925,000. However, players can always try to skip the expensive price tag by trying their luck at the wheel-spin in the Diamond Casino.

For players who own this ride, it can be resold for $1,155,000, as well as 60% of the money that was spent on modifications. This car is a must have if players want to collect fast hypercars.

