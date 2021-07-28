GTA Online: How to make more chips in the casino

GTA Online features a number of amazing things for players to unravel and devour the heck out of. Yet, the one thing that fascinates fans of the Diamond Casino Resort the most is the idea of winning as many stacks of chips as possible, even though, at this point, everyone knows winning is nothing but a probability inside of the Diamond Casino Heist.

There are a lot of ways to win those tempting things, but when a player first enters the Casino, they get the option of purchasing a standard membership from the Guest Services Desk. The membership costs $500 and gives the player 5000 Casino Chips to get started.

If 5000 Casino Chips don't seem enough (which, in all honesty, isn't), the players can obtain additional chips from the Cashier Services booth on the casino floor. Each chip costs GTA$1. The player can also acquire 1000 free chips every day as a visitor bonus reward.

There are, of course, other ways to rack up more chips in GTA Online, including the Lucky Wheel being not only the most popular but also the most notorious.

How to win chips in GTA Online with the Lucky Wheel

The infamous Lucky Wheel is located on the Casino Floor near the Cashier Services. Players can give it a spin every day to win a random prize.

Following are the prizes players can win with the Lucky wheel, along with the odds of winning them:

Podium Vehicle: 1 in 20

Vehicle Discount: 1 in 20

Mystery: 1 in 20

Clothing: 4 in 20

Chips: 4 in 20

Cash: 4 in 20

RP: 5 in 20

Making more chips in GTA Online through Casino games

Casino Games, in plain and simple words, are a gamble. The player can definitely win hefty prizes but they can also walk away with less money than they had before they decided to give Lady Luck a shot. Following are the games where players can try to win more chips in GTA Online.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the author's views.

Slot Machines

BlackJack

Three Card Poker

Three Card Poker is undoubtedly one of the best games players can try inside the Casino. Inside Track (Horse Race Betting) and Roulette are games players should avoid at all costs.

Read more: 5 best types of players in a session in GTA Online

Edited by Nikhil Vinod