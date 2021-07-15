Ornamental Egg GTA Online: Diamond Casino Mystery Item

The Ornamental egg is a special CEO item in GTA Online that can be acquired for free and sold for a whooping $125,000.

The Diamond Casino Resort is one of the most popular locations in GTA Online for players to hang out at. Not only does the Casino let players indulge in gambling, Casino Work, and playing cards, it also gives out awesome stuff for free – if that player happens to be Lucky enough, that is.

Although players only get one spin each day at the Lucky Wheel, it is the main reason why players cannot get enough of the Diamond Casino Resort. Players can win a number of freebies by spinning the Lucky Wheel. Following is the list of prizes players can win in the Casino.

2,500 RP

5,000 RP

7,500 RP

10,000 RP

15,000 RP

$20,000

$30,000

$40,000

$50,000

10,000 Chips

15,000 Chips

20,000 Chips

25,000 Chips

Clothing: a random clothing item; 4 spots on the wheel.

Vehicle Discount

Mystery (a random selection of prizes ranging from snacks to vehicles).

Podium Vehicle

GTA Online Mystery Item: Ornamental Egg

One of the items players get when they land on the Mystery dial is the incredibly expensive Ornamental Egg.

In the looks department, the Ornamental Egg is… well, just an egg. It doesn't offer any sort of utility either (it would be weird if it did), but given how crazy rich people are for anything they can display in the drawing rooms, the ornamental egg, when sold, can make the player a small fortune.

The player, however, does need to be a CEO in order to be able to sell the Ornamental Egg in GTA Online as only CEOs have the ability to purchase and sell special items in GTA Online.

If the player chooses to buy the Ornamental Egg instead of waiting for Lady luck to cut them some slack, it will cost them around $25,000. It can then be sold for $125,000, nearly five times its purchase price.

It should, however, be noted that winning the Ornamental Egg can sometimes cause players to freeze in a session. The casino is reportedly full of such bugs.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod