How to play the Overtime Rumble in GTA Online

Overtime Rumble makes its return to GTA Online, as players can now access it via the Interaction Menu.

GTA Online is currently doubling the rewards for this Adversary Mode. They are inviting players to try out Overtime Rumble for themselves. It made its first appearance in the Gunrunning update back in 2017. There is nothing quite like this unique Adversary Mode.

After a long absence, GTA Online is now allowing players to give it another go. Overtime Rumble incentivizes everyone with its bonus rewards, but it will only last until the end of next week. Players should do a little bit of research before they jump right into this game.

GTA Online: A guide on how to play Overtime Rumble

Plus, Overtime Rumble returns with Double Rewards, and more: This week in GTA Online, all hosts can scout the Panther Statue as a Primary Target on their first playthrough of The Cayo Perico Heist.Plus, Overtime Rumble returns with Double Rewards, and more: rsg.ms/6ac76f5 This week in GTA Online, all hosts can scout the Panther Statue as a Primary Target on their first playthrough of The Cayo Perico Heist.Plus, Overtime Rumble returns with Double Rewards, and more: rsg.ms/6ac76f5 https://t.co/8en8J4cpsc

Overtime Rumble is part of this week's online events, which means there is a limited time frame. GTA Online players can always try something different with this Adversary Mode. Here are the basic rules of how this game works.

How to play

Overtime Rumble involves two different teams going at it. Each GTA Online player will be given a Ruiner 2000 as their primary vehicle. They will start off on a ramp, from which they have to jump off. Using a parachute, the player must find their way onto a target.

Each target gives a certain amount of points depending on their difficulty. The smaller the platform, the more points a team will earn. There is a small time limit before the round ends.

The team with the most points in the end wins the game. However, it's not going to be simple just landing on the target. Once the player successfully lands, the Ruiner 2000 will disable its braking and throttle. This means that other vehicles can stumble onto the player and knock them off the platform.

Tips and tricks

The best strategy is to wait a little bit, rather than immediately hit the gas. Players who use this method will have a better chance at landing on targets, since they can hit other team's vehicles for safety purposes. Those vehicles might even get knocked back, causing the other team to lose points.

GTA Online players should also let go of their parachute right before they land. This will allow them to control their landing better. If their player overturns their vehicle, they can still flip it over by steering.

GTANet @GTANet As for bonuses this week, you can find 2x rewards in Overtime Rumble, Kart Krash: Full Auto and A Superyacht Life missions.



Discounts:

35% off the Kosatka submarine for Cayo Perico setup, and 40% off the Weaponised Dinghy, Patrol Boat, Veto (Classic + Modern) and the Slamtruck. As for bonuses this week, you can find 2x rewards in Overtime Rumble, Kart Krash: Full Auto and A Superyacht Life missions.Discounts: 35% off the Kosatka submarine for Cayo Perico setup, and 40% off the Weaponised Dinghy, Patrol Boat, Veto (Classic + Modern) and the Slamtruck.

Right now, GTA Online players can double their rewards in the Overtime Rumble. They have until the end of the week to earn more cash and reputation, just by playing this Adversary Mode.

