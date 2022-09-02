How to start Hunting Pack Adversary Mode in GTA Online (2x bonuses)

GTA Online brings a lot of bonuses every week for players to maximize their earnings through all the different game modes. It's also a new month, bringing on even more new freebies, discounts, and bonuses for GTA+ players and regular players as well.

One of the ways players can earn 2x GTA$ this week is by playing in adversary modes with friends. The Hunting Pack adversary mode brings in 2x bonuses for players this week. Among other modes to play this could be the easiest way, players can earn twice the GTA$.

GTA Online's Adversary Mode pits players in an Attackers vs Defenders Match

Defenders

One of the teams in this GTA Adversary Mode has players teaming up as Defenders. Players can team up in a 4v4 match with one of the players randomly chosen to drive a bus or a truck while others would be in cars, defending the truck.

Once the game starts, the truck is given 20 seconds to pick up speed. Once the truck starts, players can check the indicators at the bottom-right panel to reach the optimum speed limit.

The truck has to be kept above constant speed and if the truck falls below the speed-limit, beyond a short countdown, the vehicle will explode. This means the vehicle has to keep moving without stopping and reducing the speed.

The defender’s team should ensure that the other team never disrupts the truck.If the truck is attacked and stopped by the attackers beyond a few seconds, the truck explodes and the attackers will win. If the truck reaches the endpoint at the required speed, the defenders will win.

Attackers

The Attackers team has a simple mission, to bring down the truck/bus that's speeding away to the target endpoint. The vehicle will be guarded by the defending team driving equally upgraded cars like the attackers.

The stretch is usually around 5km or just above three miles. The attackers must ensure the truck never reaches the endpoint. There's no time-limit for the truck to reach the endpoint, but there's a speedlimit the vehicle must maintain.

This gives the attackers the task of either stopping the vehicle or tilting it to the sideways or just blocking the pathway. The attackers will also have to deal with the defenders who will stop them in their path so the truck can continue speeding.

If the attackers can stop the truck for a few seconds, bringing down the speed until the short countdown is over, the defenders team will lose. The attacking team can have one of the players engaged to take down the truck while the rest can deal with the attackers team.

Payout

There are around six Hunting Pack modes, each in a different location and a different set of vehicles. With a 2x bonus, the winning team can get more than $15,000, while the losing team will get close to $9,000, subject to change in each Hunting Pack mode.

Apart from this, there's also 3X GTA$ and RP in the San Andreas Super Sport series. Stock car racers in the San Andreas Super Sport Series will earn 3x GTA$ and RP for competing, until September 28.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen