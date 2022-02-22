GTA Online and its vehicles are probably one of the top reasons players keep returning to play the game even today. The vehicle community in the game is vast and sees fans compete to see who has the best and most beautiful rides.

As far as bikes are concerned, the game has approximately 50 of them. The bikes also belong to segregated classes like sports, choppers, offroad, etc.

Among them is the Western Nightblade. It is an in-game rendition of the Harley Davidson Night Rod Special and the Harley Davidson Dyna Street Bob. This article decodes if the Nightblade is a worthy purchase.

Is the Nightblade worth it in GTA Online

The Western Nightblade made its way into GTA Online via the 1.36 Bikers update in October 2016.

Choosing a vehicle in the game revolves around what it will mainly be used for. This is a must-have for players who play for the love of cars and bikes. Maybe not for gamers looking to grind money, escape/fight griefers, win races, etc.

The Nightblade almost slides into 20th place among all the bikes in GTA Online, as far as top speed is concerned. Choppers aren't meant for racing; they are for cruising and customization. The latter aspects are significant on the bike, and it is also the fastest chopper for those who care.

The bike costs a mere $100K as well. It is available at Southern San Andreas Auto and can be customized at any mod shop or vehicle workshop. Overall, this is a very cheap bike and useful for free-roaming in style.

Performance and Customization

The Nightblade is part of the Chopper class in GTA Online and sits with other bikes like the Zombie Chopper, LCC Innovation, and Wolfsbane. It is the fastest chopper and handles the best too. Darting in and out of traffic at high speeds is easy with the Nightblade.

The bike can reach top speeds of up to 183kmph (114mph) and has been tested by Broughy1322. Being a chopper, the acceleration in the bike is low, but once the power kicks in, it zooms off.

Players can customize choppers the most, and every aspect changes the look a lot. The Nightblade has a few options like fenders, frames, fuel tanks, etc. Livery options for the bike are also plenty to choose from. The color of the engine can be customized as well.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha