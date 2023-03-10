The Karin Hotring Everon is the final Sports car to be released in the Los Santos Drug Wars update for GTA Online. Many players will naturally wonder about its performance, price, etc. This guide will cover everything that they need to know about this newly introduced vehicle.

Unfortunately, this car is only available for a limited time. Players have until March 15, 2023, to purchase the Karin Hotring Everon. It is unknown if this vehicle will ever return in a future update. Past automobiles that were only present for a week, like the Annis 300R, are yet to return.

Everything that players need to know about the new limited-time Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online

This Sports class vehicle roars into the Southern San Andreas Super Autos inventory in GTA Online — but it is only available through March 15: The Karin Hotring Everon is a rugged dynamo, with enough torque to crack asphalt, and only one speed… reckless.This Sports class vehicle roars into the Southern San Andreas Super Autos inventory in GTA Online — but it is only available through March 15: rsg.ms/67b4d15 The Karin Hotring Everon is a rugged dynamo, with enough torque to crack asphalt, and only one speed… reckless.This Sports class vehicle roars into the Southern San Andreas Super Autos inventory in GTA Online — but it is only available through March 15: rsg.ms/67b4d15 https://t.co/5mXuNqrrmp

Many GTA Online players may wish to know more about the Karin Hotring Everon. Here are some important details about the newly released car:

Price: $1,790,000

$1,790,000 Trade Price: $1,342,500

$1,342,500 How to unlock Trade Price: Place in the top three within 20 San Andreas Hotring Races.

Place in the top three within 20 San Andreas Hotring Races. Where to buy: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Southern San Andreas Super Autos Only Available Until: March 15, 2023

Rockstar Games explicitly states:

"This Sports class vehicle roars into the Southern San Andreas Super Autos inventory in GTA Online — but it is only available through March 15."

Hence, one should consider looking at its performance to see if the new vehicle is worth purchasing. Not every player will want to spend a decent chunk of money on this car, although some may wish to get it before the automobile is gone. Thankfully, Broughy1322 has already offered the objective data tied to this new vehicle.

Karin Hotring Everon performance in GTA Online

Here are the crucial details of the new car's performance from Broughy1322's latest video:

Lap Time: 1:06.487 (71st out of 101 Sports cars)

1:06.487 (71st out of 101 Sports cars) Top Speed: 125.8 mph (15th out of 101 Sports cars)

Ultimately, the vehicle's top speed is pretty good, but its handling leaves much to be desired. That's why its lap time is so unremarkable since this car won't fare well in races with plenty of turns. It's worth noting that Broughy1322 has pointed out that the Karin Hotring Everon's top speed is better than the Hotring Sabre's.

The newly introduced Hotring Circuit Races primarily focus on racing in a straight line, which favors this new car. That means players interested in winning such competitions, especially if they want to get the $100,000 bonus this week, will have the best chances of doing so with this fresh vehicle.

Is the Karin Hotring Everon worth buying in GTA Online?

Some players might like this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

This new vehicle is not a must-own car in GTA Online. If players wish to get it, they will likely do it for one of the following reasons:

They like its aesthetic, especially since it resembles the 2022 model of the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

This vehicle is the best option for Hotring Circuit Races.

They have money to spend and want to get this car before it's too late.

This car won't be a meta option for most non-Hotring Circuit Races. Gamers can wait for this car to get discontinued since it is rather unremarkable for the most part. Spending $1,342,500~$1,790,000 on something niche isn't the best investment for most players.

