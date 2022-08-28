How good is Hotring Sabre in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

There has never been a better time for players to get the Hotring Sabre in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. The vehicle is based on two NASCAR stock cars, namely the Chevrolet Lumina and Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

The Hotring Sabre was among the fastest race cars back in 2018. Although several automobiles have eclipsed it in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, it's not completely useless by any means.

Rockstar Games is giving away a free Hotring Sabre as part of the Sprunk versus eCola event, and players can also get a special livery for the car in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Without further ado, here's a look at what to expect from this race car.

A brief look at Hotring Sabre in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

How the car feels to drive

The Hotring Sabre is a very respectable sports car in its own class. According to Broughy1322, it can reach a top speed of 121.75 miles per hour. Though there are several faster vehicles, such as the Grotti Itali GTO and Lampadati Corsita, those cost millions, while the Hotring Sabre is free.

Unfortunately, the vehicle really takes a while to pick up speed in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. It has decent acceleration for a sports car, and when it gets going, it can offer a satisfactory driving experience. Players just need to make sure they avoid unnecessary collisions on the road, or the vehicle will spin out of control.

The Hotring Sabre has a really wide turn radius. However, if the gamer learns to control its movements and hit the brakes at the right time, they will be able to make those sharp turns in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. The car might feel back-heavy since it uses the rear-wheel drive layout.

Where to get the vehicle

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries The new eCola X Sprunk event is now available in #GTAOnline ! For a limited time, log into GTA Online to unlock the eCola and Sprunk branded Bodysuits and the "eCola X Sprunk" livery for the Declasse Hotring Sabre. The new eCola X Sprunk event is now available in #GTAOnline! For a limited time, log into GTA Online to unlock the eCola and Sprunk branded Bodysuits and the "eCola X Sprunk" livery for the Declasse Hotring Sabre. https://t.co/S390CScbzm

To buy the car, players have to visit Southern San Andreas Super Autos. They can find the website via the internet browser on their phone. The Hotring Sabre is currently free, so gamers don't have to pay for it.

Under normal circumstances, this vehicle costs $830,000 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, which is a lot of money to spend in one go. The price might even put some players off buying the vehicle altogether. However, now that it's free, gamers can save nearly a million dollars on the purchase.

On a related note, the Sprunk x eCola livery also doesn't cost anything. Players can apply the paint job at their local auto shop. However, they do have to pay for upgrades like a better engine and transmission. This is the only way they can increase the performance stats of the vehicle.

Final verdict

Players should definitely avoid paying $830,000 for this vehicle. Rockstar simply cannot justify the original price tag. The only real strengths of this car are its speed and stability, but it also suffers from sluggish handling and subpar acceleration.

However, since the vehicle is currently free, there is no reason not to get the Hotring Sabre. It's still a fun vehicle to drive in solo lobbies since not many vehicles perform similarly. Players could also try using this car in drag races.

The Sprunk versus eCola event will end on September 14 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players will presumably have until then to pick up this free vehicle and take it for a test run.

