GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update to add Gun Van that offers exclusive items, to release in 2023

Rockstar Games has finally released the long-awaited Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online. It offers many new features and updates that players were eagerly waiting for. However, more additions are expected to be made soon. This includes the Gun Van, which will present exclusive items.

Alongside this DLC, a Newswire article was provided by Rockstar Games that details most of the important components brought to the game as well as many future inclusions for early next year. This article will highlight most of the upcoming content.

Players will get access to Gun Van and premium street dealers early next year in GTA Online

#GTAOnline "Early next year, expect Downtown Cab Co. to be looking for new recruits, a traveling Gun Van offering exclusive items, street dealers looking to pay premiums for your product, a new garage with the most vehicle storage yet, and much more."- Rockstar Newswire "Early next year, expect Downtown Cab Co. to be looking for new recruits, a traveling Gun Van offering exclusive items, street dealers looking to pay premiums for your product, a new garage with the most vehicle storage yet, and much more."- Rockstar Newswire#GTAOnline

Popular GTA Online informer, Tez2, has highlighted a quote from the Newswire article in the tweet above. In the post, fans can clearly see Rockstar Games' intention to add a Gun Van, which could mean a new weapon shop may be introduced in the game. The van might even offer exclusive items as well.

With the inclusion being a vehicle, it is safe to assume that mobility may be a defining factor in this addition. Furthermore, this can even mean that new types of weapons might get added to the game, which will bring more variety.

Additionally, Gun Van owners may even have their own Contact Missions that players will get to play, which may lead to gamers getting a really overpowered weapon as the final reward.

Rockstar Games has merely mentioned this addition, so not a lot of information is available on it. The only thing players can do is hope that the developers bring the van to the game as quickly as possible.

Other additions

The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain. Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/FDCnrmg4Wz

Tez2's tweet and Rockstar Games' Newswire suggest that the developers will expand the Downtown Cab company. This is an in-game cab service, and players may even get the option to get employed here.

This change may even be connected to the fast travel feature that Rockstar Games mentioned in a recent survey. Many GTA Online fans speculated that the feature would arrive in the form of taxi cabs. This is unlikely to happen. That said, there is still a possibility that the developers are trying to make this feature more lore-friendly.

Another major highlight of the paragraph from Tez2's tweet is the introduction of premium street dealers. These individuals will pay a lot of money for a gamer's product, hallucinogenic drugs that are a huge part of this DLC.

It is clear that these premium street dealers will bring in new key players that are going to play an important part in running the drug trade business. Gamers may even get a new way of making a lot of money in the game after these premium street dealers get involved in the gameplay.

Sign up now: GTA+ Members can enjoy exclusive benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars, including a free upgrade for the MTL Brickade 6x6 to get your new business up and running, plus lots more. There’s even a bit of festive spice sprinkled on top...Sign up now: rsg.ms/e5dd270 GTA+ Members can enjoy exclusive benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars, including a free upgrade for the MTL Brickade 6x6 to get your new business up and running, plus lots more. There’s even a bit of festive spice sprinkled on top... Sign up now: rsg.ms/e5dd270 https://t.co/lCtbPoaekf

Finally, Rockstar Games mentions the addition of a new garage with the largest capacity for vehicle storage. This makes sense, as the developers have constantly been adding new vehicles to GTA Online over the past few months. It has become a nightmare for all car collectors to effectively acquire all their desired automobiles in an organized manner. So, getting a huge garage will only benefit gamers.

The information presented in this article is associated with Rockstar Games' latest Newswire post. Still, since the potential additions were mentioned only once, GTA Online players should pace their expectations.

