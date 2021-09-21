GTA Online: MC Sell Missions - Here is what players should know

It's almost over, but GTA Online bikers don't have to miss out on the MC Sell Missions.

The weekly event will end on September 22. Nonetheless, players have just enough time to reap the benefits. Anybody running MC businesses can take advantage of the free bonuses. All they have to do is complete a few missions. They might even get a free t-shirt.

Better yet, this weekly event also caters to sports car enthusiasts. GTA Online players can take to the streets to win a new vehicle. Rockstar Games states there is a difference between survival and smears on the road. It's up to the player to decide which one they are.

Here is what GTA Online players should know about MC Sell Missions

GTA Online players have until September 22 to complete the MC Sell Missions. There are also other activities to keep in mind. Here are all the major ones.

Earn more money in GTA Online

Earn double and triple the cash with MC Sell Missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Now is a good time to run criminal organizations. MC Sell Missions is much easier to do now. GTA Online players will receive double the pay if they complete the following MC Sell Missions:

Document Forgery

Counterfeit Cash

Weed MC

This also extends to Hasta La Vista, which is an Adversary Mode. Players will receive triple the cash and reputation points (RP). All they have to do is survive one round of this mode.

Last but not least, all Bike Races double the money and RP.

Get the latest discounts

Get the latest discounts on MC businesses (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can buy MC businesses at half the original price. This gives newer players an incentive to try it out. Resupply costs are also reduced by half the amount. This is mainly relevant to Document Forgery, Counterfeit Cash, and Weed businesses.

Discounts aren't just for the MC Sell Missions. Several vehicles are also on sale right now:

Vulcar Warrener HKR (30% discount)

(30% discount) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag (40% discount)

(40% discount) Pegassi Vortex (40% discount)

(40% discount) MTL Dune (40% discount)

(40% discount) Maxwell Vagrant (40% discount)

Win a Dinka Jester RR and Principe Lectro

GTA Online players can get free vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

This one is a little difficult, but players can get themselves a free Jester RR. All they had to do was place in the top three in the Street Race Series. This must be done in five consecutive days.

A slightly easier way to get a free vehicle is at the Diamond Casino & Resort. GTA Online players can try out the Lucky Wheel. The fortunate ones will receive Principe Lectro. It's a fast-paced motorcycle that captures the spirit of this event.

Get a free t-shirt

Representing the rebel lifestyle with MC Sell Missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

A free t-shirt will be sent to MC Clubhouse owners. They can now rock the Blaine County Radio Tee. It will be delivered sometime after September 27. The time frame should be around 72 hours or so.

