Trevor Philips is referenced in GTA Online’s The Contract

GTA Online made a number of callbacks in The Contract update, including a reference to Trevor Philips.

It's been a long time since he did anything of note in GTA Online. While Trevor did provide some missions, this was back when the game took place before GTA 5. As it stands, Trevor has yet to return to a modern setting. Of course, Rockstar does bring him up every now and then.

Before the Contract DLC, Trevor would simply be mentioned in passing. While he still didn't make a physical appearance, GTA Online players were close to meeting him again. It turns out that Trevor wanted to pay Franklin a visit. Maybe Rockstar is planting the seeds for a future update with Trevor.

GTA Online players will be happy to learn that Trevor is still around, via The Contract update

łē @i7777___ The Contract Update for GTA Online was amazing imo. It was new and I actually really enjoyed it. I haven’t even began the Short Trip part of the update and we also got to see Franklin. I hope Rockstar do more things like this with the other protagonists like Michael and Trevor. The Contract Update for GTA Online was amazing imo. It was new and I actually really enjoyed it. I haven’t even began the Short Trip part of the update and we also got to see Franklin. I hope Rockstar do more things like this with the other protagonists like Michael and Trevor.

Many GTA Online players liked The Contract, especially if they already played GTA 5. Franklin made his triumphant return, which is why players want the same for Trevor. Here is what he was up to in the latest update.

A security guard mentions Trevor came by the Agency

GTA Online players first need to buy the Agency property. They will be given access to the interior rooms. One of them contains a security guard, who may randomly bring up Madd Dogg and OG Loc.

That same guard will also mention that Trevor showed up earlier:

"Hey, this crazy dude swung by earlier, dressed like a hobo. Like really on edge, he swore him and Mr. Clinton used to work together. Got really angry when I said he wasn't available."

Predictably, Trevor makes a huge scene afterwards, but Franklin wasn't informed about it. The guard asks the player to let him know personally.

Even Franklin brings him up in conversation

Franklin has a good working relationship with the GTA Online protagonist. Nonetheless, he had his personal hacker dig up some information about the player. Imani let him know that Trevor used to be an associate.

If a player lounges with Franklin in the Agency, the latter will bring this up in a conversation:

"Hey, did I hear right that you used to run with Trevor Philips? Man, small world. Sometimes too ******* small."

Both Trevor and Franklin are big players in San Andreas, so it makes sense for the protagonist to meet them. By this point in the game, GTA Online players should have very strong connections in the criminal underworld. On a related note, Michael is the only GTA 5 protagonist who has yet to meet the player.

Perhaps GTA Online will see the return of Trevor

🇺🇸 @Networker2020 @lets_go_bowling Trevor technically isn’t in GTA Online post story mode so we could see him again. @lets_go_bowling Trevor technically isn’t in GTA Online post story mode so we could see him again.

As previously stated, Trevor's missions in GTA Online are a holdover from a previous era. That was back when the game was set in 2013. It has since been updated to modern times after the 2017 Gunrunning event. Trevor has yet to give new missions to the players.

Some fans are hoping that Trevor makes his return to GTA Online. His chaotic nature is a perfect representation of the game as a whole. One can only imagine what Trevor would be up to these days.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul