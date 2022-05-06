GTA Online is offering some great discounts this week until May 11

Discounts are a major part of every weekly GTA Online update, but this week's update seems better than usual. The update went live today on May 5, 2022, and its bonuses and discounts will expire on May 11, 2022. Hence, some players might wish to take advantage of the update before it's too late.

Here is a quick overview of this week's update:

Triple rewards for Business Battles

Delivering goods will give the player a Green or Pink Wireframe Bodysuit

A new HSW Time Trial

Brioso R/A is the Hao's Premium Test Ride

2x cash and RP on Ron's Contact Missions, RC Bandito Races, and RC Time Trials

LS Car Meet Prize Ride: PItali GTB

Infernus, Adder, and Reaper are on the Test Track

Comet Safari is on the Diamond Casino Podium

Several discounts

This article will focus solely on the discounts.

GTA Online discounts (May 5 to May 11, 2022)

The following items have discounts this week in GTA Online:

Nightclubs (30% off)

Nightclub Storage (30% off)

JoBuilt P-996 LAZER (30% off)

Progen GP1 (30% off)

Mammoth Avenger (40% off)

HVY Nightshark (40% off)

Pfister Comet (40% off)

Pfister Comet Retro Custom (40% off)

RC Bandito (40% off)

Festival Bus (50% off)

Some of these items will be valuable for GTA Online players to consider purchasing, should they not already have them. This article will cover those good items.

Nightclubs & Storage

Nightclubs are a valuable business to run (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are ten Nightclubs in GTA Online, with prices ranging from $1,080,000 to $1,700,000 based on their location. However, this week's update offers a generous 30% discount, which makes it appealing for new players.

Advantages of owning a Nightclub include:

Access to the Terrorbyte, which upgrades the Oppressor Mk II

Good passive income

Access to the largest garage (which is also 30% off this week)

JoBuilt P-996 LAZER

It's fast and powerful, but expensive (Image via Rockstar Games)

The P-996 LAZER is one of the best weaponized vehicles in the game. Normally, it would cost an astonishing $6,500,000, so having it on sale for $4,550,000 is quite the steal. However, it should be noted that this plane spawns at Fort Zancudo for free.

Mammoth Avenger

The Mammoth Avenger is deceptively fast (Image via Rockstar Games)

This strange plane-helicopter hybrid normally costs $3,450,000 in GTA Online, but it now costs $2,070,000 this week. It can take over 20 homing missiles, has an autopilot feature, several good weapons, and can act as a mobile transport for one's vehicles.

HVY Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark costs $747,000 this week instead of the usual $1,245,000. It's one of the best armored land-based vehicles in GTA Online, making it a popular vehicle for those who don't want to be blown up in freemode.

Typically, a player would have to use 27 homing missiles to destroy the Nightshark, which is more than what some vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II have.

RC Bandito

It's used in RC Bandito Races in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

RC vehicles can be fun to troll griefers with, but it's worth noting that the RC Bandito is also used in certain races that give double cash and RP this week. Its default cost is $1,590,000, but it now costs $954,000 thanks to this week's 40% discount.

