GTA Online offers 3x LS Car Meet Reputation for Tuner activities: All benefits explained

The latest GTA Online update is now available, and this week's focus is entirely on what the Los Santos Tuners DLC added to the game.

Throughout this week (July 23 to July 30, 2022), players will be able to earn 3x bonus Reputation for every Tuner-related activity they partake in.

This article describes what it entails and summarizes all the advantages of earning LS Car Meet Reputation points in GTA Online.

What is Reputation in GTA Online and what are its benefits?

"Increasing your reputation will unlock access to exclusive clothing items at the Merch Shop as well as new vehicle trade prices and modifications that can be installed at the Mod Shop." — In-game description.

Reputation is a leveling system introduced in GTA Online in the Los Santos Tuners update (July 20, 2021).

Attending the Los Santos Car Meet (LSCM) and taking part in events there will raise the player's Reputation level. To do this, players need to have purchased an LSCM Membership from Mimi.

Although quite similar to the Arena Points system, Reputation is passively acquired by simply being present within the car meet facility. Reputation levels can be used to obtain jobs, clothing, vehicle trade prices and vehicle modifications. Leveling up also grants the players a decent monetary bonus, which only increases as the levels increase.

This can result in a total of more than $40 million, though reaching the highest rank is extremely difficult. There are 1000 levels to reach, and unlockables are available up to level 250.

How to earn a 3x bonus Reputation in GTA Online

Rockstar Games is currently offering a 3x bonus to Reputation Points. Any and all activities in the Los Santos Car Meet will provide three times the usual Reputation Points this week. Reputation Points can be leveled up by players in a variety of ways.

Reputation Points are earned just by attending the Los Santos Car Meet. To increase their Reputation rank, players should utilize all of the LSCM's services. They can participate in a variety of activities here to raise their Reputation level.

Participating in Street races, acquiring car upgrades and testing out test track vehicles all result in Reputation Points.

Tuner Contracts and Auto Shop custom deliveries are also providing cash and RP bonuses this week. Hence, players have plenty of reasons to get engaged in content from the Los Santos Tuners DLC.

How are the Reputation Points awarded?

"Your Membership gives you access to all LS Car Meet services and race events. Participate in races from the Race Organizer, compete against other players in the Test Track and hang out in the car meet to increase your reputation level." — in-game description.

Players will receive 10 points every four minutes (for a total of 10 times) for staying in the Los Santos Car Meet area. After earning 100 points in 40 minutes, there will be an eight-minute cooldown period, during which there will be zero points awarded.

The cycle will restart after the cooldown expires. GTA Online players will receive 20 points every four minutes if they are wearing LS Car Meet Clothing, which doubles their Reputation Points.

