GTA Online weekly update for June 23, 2022

GTA Online's latest event week has enough content to satisfy most of the playerbase. This week's repertoire of bonuses and discounts is heavily focused around Los Santos Tuners, the hugely successful DLC from last year. Players will get to buy all Auto Shops as well as several Tuner cars at a discount.
Players can then turn this investment into profit, thanks to the 3x bonus on Auto Shop customer deliveries and the 2x bonus on Tuner Contracts. Stunt Races, Trevor's Contact Missions, and Exotic Exports offer bonuses as well.
GTA Online's latest weekly update focuses on the Los Santos Tuners, with hefty bonuses and discounts
Podium Vehicle
- Dinka RT3000 (resale value of $1,029,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Vapid FMJ (Place top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)
New Test Track Vehicles
- Obey Tailgater S
- Annis ZR350
- Karin Calico GTF
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Imponte Arbiter GT
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Down Chiliad
- HSW Time Trial - Pacific Bluffs
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Power Station
Bonus GTA$, RP, and Reputation
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Stunt Races
- Trevor Contact Missions
- Tuner Contracts
- Exotic Exports
3x Reputation on the following:
- All tuner activities
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Los Santos Car Meet Membership
40% off on the following:
- Karin Calico GTF ($897,750 - $1,197,000)
- Pfister Comet S2 ($845,100 - $1,126,800)
- Annis Euros ($810,000 - $1,080,000)
- Dinka Jester RR ($886,500 - $1,182,000)
30% off on the following:
- Übermacht Cypher ($813,750 - $1,085,000)
- Karin Futo GTX ($834,750 - $1,113,000)
- Pfister Growler ($854,175 - $1,138,900)
- Emperor Vectre ($937,125 - $1,249,500)
- Annis ZR350 ($847,875 - $1,130,500)
- Auto Shops (+Renovations)
Profitable week for most players
Usually, any update for the Tuners in GTA Online is good news, and this week's theme is centered around Los Santos Tuners. Players who weren't able to grab all of the Tuner cars in the game can do so now, as many of them are on sale right now. However, discounts aren't the sole aspect of this week's update.
There are good bonuses to be taken advantage of in the game, and they are quite well-balanced. Beginners can benefit from the 2x bonuses on Trevor's Contact Missions, while the rest will surely love the 2x bonuses on Tuner Contracts. Since Auto Shops are on sale along with some Tuners, players will have ample opportunity to take on the Tuner Contracts.
The LS Car Meet Reputation bonus will be quite worthwhile for players looking to have the complete Tuners experience in the game. On the other hand, the Podium Vehicle is quite valuable this week, with a resale value of over $1 million.