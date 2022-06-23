GTA Online weekly update for June 23, 2022

GTA Online's latest event week has enough content to satisfy most of the playerbase. This week's repertoire of bonuses and discounts is heavily focused around Los Santos Tuners, the hugely successful DLC from last year. Players will get to buy all Auto Shops as well as several Tuner cars at a discount.

Players can then turn this investment into profit, thanks to the 3x bonus on Auto Shop customer deliveries and the 2x bonus on Tuner Contracts. Stunt Races, Trevor's Contact Missions, and Exotic Exports offer bonuses as well.

GTA Online's latest weekly update focuses on the Los Santos Tuners, with hefty bonuses and discounts

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: FMJ (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)

HSW Ride: Arbiter GT



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Stunt Races

- Trevor Contact Missions

- Tuner Contracts

- Exotic Exports



3x Rep on Tuner Activities

#GTAOnline Podium: RT3000Prize Ride: FMJ (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)HSW Ride: Arbiter GT3x GTA$ & RP on- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries2x GTA$ & RP on- Stunt Races- Trevor Contact Missions- Tuner Contracts- Exotic Exports3x Rep on Tuner Activities Podium: RT3000Prize Ride: FMJ (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)HSW Ride: Arbiter GT3x GTA$ & RP on- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries2x GTA$ & RP on- Stunt Races- Trevor Contact Missions- Tuner Contracts- Exotic Exports3x Rep on Tuner Activities#GTAOnline https://t.co/mQD1veMPfD

Podium Vehicle

Dinka RT3000 (resale value of $1,029,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Vapid FMJ (Place top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Obey Tailgater S

Annis ZR350

Karin Calico GTF

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Imponte Arbiter GT

Time Trials

Time Trial - Down Chiliad

HSW Time Trial - Pacific Bluffs

RC Bandito Time Trial - Power Station

Bonus GTA$, RP, and Reputation

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Auto Shop Customer Deliveries

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Stunt Races

Trevor Contact Missions

Tuner Contracts

Exotic Exports

3x Reputation on the following:

All tuner activities

Discounts

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- LS Car Meet Membership



30% Off

- Auto Shops (+Renovations)



40% Off

- Calico GTF ($1,197,000 - $897,750)

- Comet S2 ($1,126,800 - $845,100)

- Euros ($1,080,000 - $810,000)

- Jester RR ($1,182,000 - $886,500)

#GTAOnline 50% Off- LS Car Meet Membership30% Off- Auto Shops (+Renovations)40% Off- Calico GTF ($1,197,000 - $897,750)- Comet S2 ($1,126,800 - $845,100)- Euros ($1,080,000 - $810,000)- Jester RR ($1,182,000 - $886,500) 50% Off- LS Car Meet Membership30% Off- Auto Shops (+Renovations)40% Off- Calico GTF ($1,197,000 - $897,750)- Comet S2 ($1,126,800 - $845,100)- Euros ($1,080,000 - $810,000)- Jester RR ($1,182,000 - $886,500)#GTAOnline

50% off on the following:

Los Santos Car Meet Membership

40% off on the following:

Karin Calico GTF ($897,750 - $1,197,000)

Pfister Comet S2 ($845,100 - $1,126,800)

Annis Euros ($810,000 - $1,080,000)

Dinka Jester RR ($886,500 - $1,182,000)

30% off on the following:

Übermacht Cypher ($813,750 - $1,085,000)

Karin Futo GTX ($834,750 - $1,113,000)

Pfister Growler ($854,175 - $1,138,900)

Emperor Vectre ($937,125 - $1,249,500)

Annis ZR350 ($847,875 - $1,130,500)

Auto Shops (+Renovations)

Profitable week for most players

Usually, any update for the Tuners in GTA Online is good news, and this week's theme is centered around Los Santos Tuners. Players who weren't able to grab all of the Tuner cars in the game can do so now, as many of them are on sale right now. However, discounts aren't the sole aspect of this week's update.

There are good bonuses to be taken advantage of in the game, and they are quite well-balanced. Beginners can benefit from the 2x bonuses on Trevor's Contact Missions, while the rest will surely love the 2x bonuses on Tuner Contracts. Since Auto Shops are on sale along with some Tuners, players will have ample opportunity to take on the Tuner Contracts.

The LS Car Meet Reputation bonus will be quite worthwhile for players looking to have the complete Tuners experience in the game. On the other hand, the Podium Vehicle is quite valuable this week, with a resale value of over $1 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far