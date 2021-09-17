×
Create
Notifications

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations in September 2021

A peyote plant in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)
A peyote plant in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 17, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Feature

Peyote plants are a type of collectible found in GTA 5 and GTA Online. While the former game has up to 27 plants, the latter game currently has 59 plants available.

Unlike the ones in GTA 5 story mode, these plants are only available for a few days. They were last made available for Verus Week, which took place from February 18 to 24, 2021.

This article presents a list of all the locations where the plants are found.

GTA Online: List of all 59 Peyote Plant locations

Here is a map of all the peyote plant locations in GTA Online:

There used to be 76 Peyote Plants in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)
There used to be 76 Peyote Plants in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Also Read

  1. LSIA - near some benches
  2. Underwater - between Banning and Elysian Island
  3. Underwater - Elysian Island, next to a tanker ship wreck
  4. Underwater - between Los Santos Naval Port and Terminal
  5. Underwater - next to two large poles
  6. Terminal - beach
  7. Underwater - Palomino Highlands
  8. Palomino Highlands - the largest island
  9. Right outside Lester's House
  10. Underwater - end of the LS River
  11. Near a house on Roy Lowenstein Boulevard
  12. Back garden of Clinton Residence
  13. BJ Smith Recreational Center - near basketball courts
  14. Underwater - entrance to the Puerto Del Sol Marina
  15. The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts - near a garden
  16. Underwater - Perro Pier
  17. Underwater - Pacific Bluffs
  18. An orange house in Del Perro, found on the balcony
  19. Pool behind the Elgin House
  20. Pool of a mansion in Rockford Hills
  21. On a road near the Little Seoul Church
  22. In the park in Burton
  23. In an alley in Downtown Vinewood
  24. Near a tree at Broker Park
  25. Small grassy area at the Legion Square
  26. Near a red container close to the LS Customs in La Mesa
  27. On the small island in the Mirror Park lake
  28. Near a dam at the eastern end of the LS River
  29. Near the small sea cave - Palomino Highlands
  30. Near the bulkheads of a sunken container ship
  31. Underwater sea cave - Tataviam Mountains
  32. Near a small silo in Tataviam Mountains
  33. Next to the Land Act Reservoir
  34. Near some sofas at a house in Downtown Vinewood
  35. Lake Vinewood Estates - Back garden of a mansion
  36. South Mo Milton Drive - Back garden of a mansion
  37. Small garden near a mansion in Richman
  38. Off the coast - Pacific Bluffs Country Club
  39. Off the coast - Chumash
  40. Behind a house in Chumash
  41. Small garden near a mansion in Banham Canyon
  42. Near a small stream in Great Chaparral
  43. North of Mount Haan Drive
  44. Grand Senora Desert - near some small buildings
  45. Near a transmission tower at RON Alternates Wind Farm
  46. Underwater near the Coveted Cove
  47. Dirt road in Davis Quartz
  48. Underwater - San Chianski Mountain Range
  49. Underwater - El Gordo Lighthouse
  50. Northeastern shore of the Alamo Sea
  51. Underwater - Alamo Sea
  52. Outside Taliana Martinez' safehouse
  53. Derelict trailer home in Sandy Shores
  54. Abandoned mine at Sandy Shores
  55. Route 68 Approach - Front porch of a house
  56. In the Marina Drive cul-de-sac
  57. Underwater - east of Calafia Road
  58. Peak of Mount Josiah
  59. Shallow water at Lago Zancudo

The peyote plants respawn after approximately 24 in-game hours, and there is no final reward for collecting all of them. When the hallucination ends, the player will respawn at the nearest hospital and receive 5000 RP.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी