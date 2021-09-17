GTA Online Peyote Plant locations in September 2021

Peyote plants are a type of collectible found in GTA 5 and GTA Online. While the former game has up to 27 plants, the latter game currently has 59 plants available.

Unlike the ones in GTA 5 story mode, these plants are only available for a few days. They were last made available for Verus Week, which took place from February 18 to 24, 2021.

This article presents a list of all the locations where the plants are found.

GTA Online: List of all 59 Peyote Plant locations

Here is a map of all the peyote plant locations in GTA Online:

There used to be 76 Peyote Plants in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

LSIA - near some benches Underwater - between Banning and Elysian Island Underwater - Elysian Island, next to a tanker ship wreck Underwater - between Los Santos Naval Port and Terminal Underwater - next to two large poles Terminal - beach Underwater - Palomino Highlands Palomino Highlands - the largest island Right outside Lester's House Underwater - end of the LS River Near a house on Roy Lowenstein Boulevard Back garden of Clinton Residence BJ Smith Recreational Center - near basketball courts Underwater - entrance to the Puerto Del Sol Marina The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts - near a garden Underwater - Perro Pier Underwater - Pacific Bluffs An orange house in Del Perro, found on the balcony Pool behind the Elgin House Pool of a mansion in Rockford Hills On a road near the Little Seoul Church In the park in Burton In an alley in Downtown Vinewood Near a tree at Broker Park Small grassy area at the Legion Square Near a red container close to the LS Customs in La Mesa On the small island in the Mirror Park lake Near a dam at the eastern end of the LS River Near the small sea cave - Palomino Highlands Near the bulkheads of a sunken container ship Underwater sea cave - Tataviam Mountains Near a small silo in Tataviam Mountains Next to the Land Act Reservoir Near some sofas at a house in Downtown Vinewood Lake Vinewood Estates - Back garden of a mansion South Mo Milton Drive - Back garden of a mansion Small garden near a mansion in Richman Off the coast - Pacific Bluffs Country Club Off the coast - Chumash Behind a house in Chumash Small garden near a mansion in Banham Canyon Near a small stream in Great Chaparral North of Mount Haan Drive Grand Senora Desert - near some small buildings Near a transmission tower at RON Alternates Wind Farm Underwater near the Coveted Cove Dirt road in Davis Quartz Underwater - San Chianski Mountain Range Underwater - El Gordo Lighthouse Northeastern shore of the Alamo Sea Underwater - Alamo Sea Outside Taliana Martinez' safehouse Derelict trailer home in Sandy Shores Abandoned mine at Sandy Shores Route 68 Approach - Front porch of a house In the Marina Drive cul-de-sac Underwater - east of Calafia Road Peak of Mount Josiah Shallow water at Lago Zancudo

The peyote plants respawn after approximately 24 in-game hours, and there is no final reward for collecting all of them. When the hallucination ends, the player will respawn at the nearest hospital and receive 5000 RP.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod