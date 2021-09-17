GTA Online Peyote Plant locations in September 2021

Peyote plants are a type of collectible found in GTA 5 and GTA Online. While the former game has up to 27 plants, the latter game currently has 59 plants available.
Unlike the ones in GTA 5 story mode, these plants are only available for a few days. They were last made available for Verus Week, which took place from February 18 to 24, 2021.
This article presents a list of all the locations where the plants are found.
GTA Online: List of all 59 Peyote Plant locations
Here is a map of all the peyote plant locations in GTA Online:
- LSIA - near some benches
- Underwater - between Banning and Elysian Island
- Underwater - Elysian Island, next to a tanker ship wreck
- Underwater - between Los Santos Naval Port and Terminal
- Underwater - next to two large poles
- Terminal - beach
- Underwater - Palomino Highlands
- Palomino Highlands - the largest island
- Right outside Lester's House
- Underwater - end of the LS River
- Near a house on Roy Lowenstein Boulevard
- Back garden of Clinton Residence
- BJ Smith Recreational Center - near basketball courts
- Underwater - entrance to the Puerto Del Sol Marina
- The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts - near a garden
- Underwater - Perro Pier
- Underwater - Pacific Bluffs
- An orange house in Del Perro, found on the balcony
- Pool behind the Elgin House
- Pool of a mansion in Rockford Hills
- On a road near the Little Seoul Church
- In the park in Burton
- In an alley in Downtown Vinewood
- Near a tree at Broker Park
- Small grassy area at the Legion Square
- Near a red container close to the LS Customs in La Mesa
- On the small island in the Mirror Park lake
- Near a dam at the eastern end of the LS River
- Near the small sea cave - Palomino Highlands
- Near the bulkheads of a sunken container ship
- Underwater sea cave - Tataviam Mountains
- Near a small silo in Tataviam Mountains
- Next to the Land Act Reservoir
- Near some sofas at a house in Downtown Vinewood
- Lake Vinewood Estates - Back garden of a mansion
- South Mo Milton Drive - Back garden of a mansion
- Small garden near a mansion in Richman
- Off the coast - Pacific Bluffs Country Club
- Off the coast - Chumash
- Behind a house in Chumash
- Small garden near a mansion in Banham Canyon
- Near a small stream in Great Chaparral
- North of Mount Haan Drive
- Grand Senora Desert - near some small buildings
- Near a transmission tower at RON Alternates Wind Farm
- Underwater near the Coveted Cove
- Dirt road in Davis Quartz
- Underwater - San Chianski Mountain Range
- Underwater - El Gordo Lighthouse
- Northeastern shore of the Alamo Sea
- Underwater - Alamo Sea
- Outside Taliana Martinez' safehouse
- Derelict trailer home in Sandy Shores
- Abandoned mine at Sandy Shores
- Route 68 Approach - Front porch of a house
- In the Marina Drive cul-de-sac
- Underwater - east of Calafia Road
- Peak of Mount Josiah
- Shallow water at Lago Zancudo
The peyote plants respawn after approximately 24 in-game hours, and there is no final reward for collecting all of them. When the hallucination ends, the player will respawn at the nearest hospital and receive 5000 RP.