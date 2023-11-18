GTA Online Peyote Plants: Map locations, rewards, and more

GTA Online Peyote Plants are back in Los Santos with the game's latest weekly update. Players can hunt for these seasonal collectibles and experience different transformations throughout the week. There are over 40 Peyote Plants currently available on land, and they can all transform their consumers into animals or birds.
This article covers everything players should know about GTA Online Peyote Plants, including their map locations.
GTA Online Peyote Plants locations based on map
GTA Online Peyote Plants was originally added to the game in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The image above shows all currently available locations of the collectibles. Gamers should note the following areas for their reference:
- LSIA
- Terminal
- Palomino Highlands
- Lester’s House
- Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, Davis
- Clinton Residence, Strawberry
- BJ Smith Recreational Center
- The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts
- Del Perro
- Elgin House, Morningwood
- Rockford Hills
- Little Seoul Church
- Burton
- Downtown Vinewood
- Broker Park, East Vinewood
- Legion Square
- Los Santos Customs, La Mesa
- Mirror Park
- LS River, Murrieta Heights
- Palomino Highlands
- Tataviam Mountains
- Land Act Reservoir
- House, Downtown Vinewood
- Lake Vinewood Estates
- South Mo Milton Drive, Vinewood Hills
- Richman
- Chumash
- Banham Canyon
- Great Chaparral
- Mount Haan Drive
- Grand Senora Desert
- RON Alternates Wind Farm
- Davis Quartz
- Grapeseed, shore of the Alamo Sea
- Taliana Martinez, Sandy Shores
- Run-down trailer home, Sandy Shores
- Southwest of the Sandy Shores Airfield
- Route 68 Approach, Harmony
- Marina Drive
- Mount Josiah
- Lago Zancudo
Rockstar Games has disabled water and special spawn locations for the latest Peyote Plants event, making only the land ones available this time. Whenever players get close to them, the controller starts vibrating. When found, they can press the prompt button to consume the Peyote Plant and start hallucinating.
Doing so spawns them into any of the following land animals and birds randomly:
- West Highland Terrier
- Seagull
- Rottweiler
- Golden Retriever
- Rabbit
- Pug
- Poodle
- Pigeon
- Pig
- Husky
- Elk
- Crow
- Cow
- Coyote
- Great Cormorant
- Cougar
- Chicken
- Cat
- Border Collie
- Boar
Additionally, the Peyote Plants respawn roughly every 24 in-game hours, even after the latest GTA Online weekly update. Players can consume the Peyote Plants while in passive mode. However, they won’t be able to hurt anyone in the lobby while being an animal. The cops will also ignore them when they transform into an animal.
While there’s no final reward for collecting all of the Peyote Plants, each of them will give 5000 RP.
