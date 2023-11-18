GTA Online Peyote Plants: Map locations, rewards, and more

GTA Online Peyote Plants are back in Los Santos with the game's latest weekly update. Players can hunt for these seasonal collectibles and experience different transformations throughout the week. There are over 40 Peyote Plants currently available on land, and they can all transform their consumers into animals or birds.

This article covers everything players should know about GTA Online Peyote Plants, including their map locations.

GTA Online Peyote Plants locations based on map

A map overview of Peyote Plant locations currently available in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Peyote Plants was originally added to the game in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The image above shows all currently available locations of the collectibles. Gamers should note the following areas for their reference:

LSIA

Terminal

Palomino Highlands

Lester’s House

Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, Davis

Clinton Residence, Strawberry

BJ Smith Recreational Center

The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

Del Perro

Elgin House, Morningwood

Rockford Hills

Little Seoul Church

Burton

Downtown Vinewood

Broker Park, East Vinewood

Legion Square

Los Santos Customs, La Mesa

Mirror Park

LS River, Murrieta Heights

Palomino Highlands

Tataviam Mountains

Land Act Reservoir

House, Downtown Vinewood

Lake Vinewood Estates

South Mo Milton Drive, Vinewood Hills

Richman

Chumash

Banham Canyon

Great Chaparral

Mount Haan Drive

Grand Senora Desert

RON Alternates Wind Farm

Davis Quartz

Grapeseed, shore of the Alamo Sea

Taliana Martinez, Sandy Shores

Run-down trailer home, Sandy Shores

Southwest of the Sandy Shores Airfield

Route 68 Approach, Harmony

Marina Drive

Mount Josiah

Lago Zancudo

Rockstar Games has disabled water and special spawn locations for the latest Peyote Plants event, making only the land ones available this time. Whenever players get close to them, the controller starts vibrating. When found, they can press the prompt button to consume the Peyote Plant and start hallucinating.

Doing so spawns them into any of the following land animals and birds randomly:

West Highland Terrier

Seagull

Rottweiler

Golden Retriever

Rabbit

Pug

Poodle

Pigeon

Pig

Husky

Elk

Crow

Cow

Coyote

Great Cormorant

Cougar

Chicken

Cat

Border Collie

Boar

Additionally, the Peyote Plants respawn roughly every 24 in-game hours, even after the latest GTA Online weekly update. Players can consume the Peyote Plants while in passive mode. However, they won’t be able to hurt anyone in the lobby while being an animal. The cops will also ignore them when they transform into an animal.

While there’s no final reward for collecting all of the Peyote Plants, each of them will give 5000 RP.

With the GTA 6 price rumored to be around $150, gamers should consider collecting Peyote Plants in the current game and hustle as much as they can before the next title’s official reveal.

