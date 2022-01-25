GTA Online player boosts his Toreador all the way to the end of a mission

A recent GTA Online video uploaded by a Redditor shows a player using the boost on the Toreador vehicle in the game to impressively fly all the way to the end of their mission.

GTA fans have always loved watching videos with innovative new ways to complete missions, especially when they feature a popular vehicle.

In this article, we'll look at Redditor u/mmmdeliciousbeans's impressive use of the Toreador's boost functions, user reactions to his stunt, and endears this particular car to GTA Online users.

User video shows why the Toreador is one of GTA Online's most worthwhile buys

The video shows a player driving and boosting a Toreador through the forest in Paleto Bay. Not every car in the game features a boosting mechanic, but this vehicle is far from average.

As seen in the video, with just three boosts, the gamer is able to propel himself from the beach to the traintracks alongside the mountain, and then back over to the church in Paleto Bay. With these three super boost jumps, the player covered at least a mile or two without hitting any trees or other obstacles along the way. The player eventually landed right next to the mission target, the Avenger helicopter.

Aiming to win using the Teoreador boost

One player did not recognize this famous car and was lucky that Redditors could answer his question. With a bit more research, this commenter will most likely be saving up to buy a Toreador of his own. Others were doubly impressed about the fact that the stunt was successfully pulled off in snowy conditions.

Why GTA Online fans love the Toreador

The Toreador obviously proves its worth using the boosters as shown in the video clip. However, there are a few other things to note about this fantastic car. At a cost of over $3.5 million, it is not cheap but it does live up to its value by being a very fast and heavily-armored submersible vehicle.

The Toreador can transform into a submarine and travel through the water at great speeds. The boost also works underwater and torpedoes can be deployed as an offensive measure.

When on land, the Toreador can also use its machine guns or homing missiles to take out enemies or cause chaos. Once upgraded, its speed and handling are formidable and it can withstand heavy gunfire, as well as multiple rocket and missile attacks.

