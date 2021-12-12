GTA 5 Redditor discovers a hilarious way to “door-surf” down a mountain

GTA 5 is a vast game with many features and missions for players to indulge in. Many find interesting things to do in GTA 5 that even go beyond what the game provides. One such example was demonstrated by Redditor u/S10_Studios. The clip uploaded by him shows how he learned how to surf using a car door in the game.

The clip starts w u/S10_Studios using an Up'n'Atomizer to shoot the door off a car. He then walks over to the door that begins sliding down the mountain. He ends up standing on it and surfing down the mountain for a long distance before the door hits something akin to a ramp, which makes him jump off. This clip became quite famous on the GTA Reddit page and received 415 upvotes and 30 comments.

Player learns how to door surf down a mountain in GTA 5

This clip showed the community how GTA 5 is such a versatile game where players don't need to stick to the story mode or complete missions all the time, and can also find other ways to have fun.

The top comment on the clip is by u/Cmon_my_guy who tells the original poster that he wishes that his character landed back on the door after the ramp jump. The comment received 46 upvotes and three replies.

One of the replies to the comment was from the original poster of the clip saying that he did land on the hood once when he was hood surfing. The comment received 24 upvotes.

Another user, u/notrealmate, states that he doesn't know which gun was used in the clip.

Another user commented that he had the same experience door-surfing from Mount Chilliad. He then stated how it was the most fun he's had in GTA since 2014.

This is one of the many fun things players have found out about in GTA 5. The GTA reddit community is always keen to learn how to do something new in the game once they finish the story mode.

