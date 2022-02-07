GTA Online player completes mission using only a firework launcher

GTA Online fans love the vast array of weapons available to them in the game. One of the less offensive weapons that gamers enjoy using is the firework launcher.

The hilarious weapon was added to GTA Online on July 1, 2014, Independence Day. It is good fun for any celebration, or as shown in the clip in this article, for setting enemies alight.

This article will discuss what happened when a player decided to complete a mission in GTA Online using only his firework launcher to take out enemies.

GTA Online gamer finds a new fun way to complete a mission

The video above was posted to Reddit by u/Jojohonk and showed a player undertaking a mission to retrieve some guns from an Executive Office using only his fireworks launcher.

The player casually entered the office and opened fire on the dozen guards inside using his festive weapon. The fireworks were very influential in knocking the enemy guards off their feet and setting them on fire. Screams could be heard throughout the entire video of the dying guards.

Many commenters on Reddit were quick to commend the original poster for his fantastic approach to the mission, with some joking about how his supposed stealth approach was not that successful.

The commenters discussed their favourite ways to complete missions like this, the most popular being the Molotov Cocktail. Redditors discussed how players could set the carpet on fire by using one single Molotov, which would eventually spread and kill almost all of the guards.

While the commenters agreed, the player in the video clip also let the fire take care of some of his enemies. If someone were to set off a firework inside a room, it would likely start a fire.

The gamer used this as he was seen hiding behind a wall as the flaming floor spread and enveloped one of the guards trying to kill him.

Player checks inventory while fire does the rest (Image via Reddit @Jojohonks)

While setting fires in enclosed spaces is an excellent way to care for many enemies at once, it is also likely to set the player themself on fire, as seen in the clip.

Fortunately for this player, he came prepared with enough snacks to sustain himself through the assault. Having extra body armour and snacks in the inventory is top tip number one for GTA Online gamers and grinders. In the end, he completed his mission in a new and very delightful manner.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar