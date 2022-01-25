GTA Online player stylishly docks his Longfin on a Kosatka

A GTA Online player managed to pull off a remarkable stunt by parking his Longfin motorboat on a Kosatka Submarine.

The submarine will be familiar to most GTA Online players. Added as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update in December 2020, players had to buy it for $2 million before they could begin preparations for the then newly-added heist DLC.

Additionally, they could also dock a Sparrow chopper, mini-submarine and a Toreador sports car inside it for a few extra million dollars.

GTA Online gamer finds a new parking spot on the Kosatka

The video above was posted by u/Chank241 and it shows a gamer driving their Longfin boat towards the Kosatka submarine. As anyone who owns this war machine can relate, they can have three vehicles stored inside. None of those three vehicles, however, are boats.

At first, viewers probably assumed that the Longfin was simply going to use the Kosatka as a ramp and jump off it. However, in what was likely more luck than planning, the speedboat hit the submarine and flipped around before delicately parking itself on the submarine's wings. The weight of the Longfin could be seen tilting the submarine as it settled.

A skilled and lucky flip lands the player on their submarine (Image via Sportskeeda)

Redditors were very impressed at this player's parking skills using the Longfin boat.

A number of Redditors also had some great ideas about the Longfin and other boats in the game. Some talked about the Longfin being one of the fastest boats in the entire game, while others speculated about Rockstar Games possibly allowing boat upgrades in the game.

One commenter suggested that the Super Yacht could be utilized as a boat workshop in GTA Online. This could work in the same way that the Avenger and Terrorbyte accommodates various weapons and vehicle workshops.

Also Read Article Continues below

The idea that Rockstar could add workshops for boats is certainly interesting. One Redditor correctly commented that expansions and upgrades for boats had been swept under the rug over the years.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee