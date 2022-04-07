GTA Online player fails hard trying to sell Nightclub cargo 

GTA Online players may sometimes make simple plans for simple jobs, but this does not mean that things will go perfectly, or maybe not even the slightest bit in the way that they should.

Redditors can enjoy so much GTA entertainment on the subreddits that it never gets old watching griefers get their comeuppance, or seeing other players making silly fails by mistake.

This article will talk about what happened when a GTA Online player had an accident while trying to deliver his Nightclub cargo.

GTA Online doesn't always go as planned

The Reddit clip was posted by u/CIOUDDY, who admitted that he may not have been thinking straight when he decided to sell his Nightclub cargo. The clip is barely a minute long, but in that time, the player manages to mess up their simple delivery in a surprising manner.

After getting into the heavily armored delivery van outside his Nightclub, the gamer began to drive quite clumsily, as if they were a bit drunk or something. Within seconds, they managed to crash near his nightclub three times before making it onto the road near the Vespucci Canals. However, they were perhaps too close to the canals themselves to be driving the way they were.

Someone wasn't watching where they were going (Image via Reddit @u/CIOUDDY)

Somehow, the under-the-influence GTA Online driver managed to clip part of the bridge next to the water and land directly into the canal, making the entire sale mission void and pointless, having lost the cargo within a minute. Commenters had a lot to add from jokes, to sympathy, to jovial near-insults.

There was a lot of humor spread around the thread, which mainly revolved around how it was a bad idea to drive under the influence of any drug or alcohol, in real life as well as on GTA Online. For some players, it was made clear why being intoxicated does not help anyone, especially the user.

Regardless, this is another silly GTA Online fail video, which is actually quite wholesome because of the pleasant reaction in the thread and the discussion that was prompted. The original poster even chimed in to say that they were not all that upset, they knew it was their own mistake. Plus, they told his viewers that the loss was only around $200,000, so it was not the worst situation. Lesson learned.

Edited by Mayank Shete