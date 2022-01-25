GTA Online player gets attacked by griefer in Starling and snipes him out

GTA Online griefers often seem to think they are invincible. Sometimes, they might be if they are also using the God Mode cheat. On the other hand, if they are still mortal, it is a beautiful thing to bring them down in a stylish way and give them a taste of their own medicine.

The video in this article is a perfect example of a player hoping for the best when attempting a shot that would otherwise be impossible to make. It involves sniping out a griefer flying a Starling military jet.

GTA Online player makes the most unbelievable shot

The clip above is possibly one of the best of someone taking out a griefer with a sniper rifle in GTA Online. At the start, the gamer can be heard talking to one of his friends/teammates and telling them that an enemy flying a Starling had locked onto them.

The user asks his friend if he can help with his Buckingham Pyro to get rid of this jet griefer. He clearly thinks a dogfight in mid-air is the best course of action to take. However, while the player talks to his cohorts, he scopes the Starling with his sniper rifle.

Annoyed that he will be hunted by this griefer and constantly killed, the individual takes a random shot with his rifle that incredibly takes out the griefer pilot, ending their reign of terror.

Redditors responded with funny and impressed comments.

Joking around in the comments, the original poster was happy to join in and admit how surprised he was when he made this shot. His voice at the end of the video, upon realizing he had shot the pilot goes very high pitched and excited, as he screams:

"OH! OH! I sniped him out!"

The player's reaction is entirely understandable. One second, he was planning on borrowing a jet to start a dogfight, and the next, he sniped out a pilot from what could easily be a mile away. Nobody watching this video on Reddit could have expected such an incredible shot.

This clip certainly earns its place in the top 'jet griefer kills hall of fame' in GTA Online.

