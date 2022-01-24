GTA Online player gets shot during house exit cutscene, changes their mind and goes back inside

GTA Online fans are not that used to seeing interruptions during cutscenes in the game. It does happen from time to time, but the timings are usually unusual and totally unpredictable.

This video clip from Reddit shows a player just trying to leave their Weazel Apartments' home when something truly unexpected and uncontrollable happened.

This article will talk about how a GTA Online player was shot during a cutscene while exiting their home, who then simply turned around and walked back inside.

GTA Online players are targets the second they hit the streets

This video was posted by Redditor u/raswerty. After the player was shot leaving their building, many people must have thought that they had died. However, due to this action happening in a cut-scene, the video features a scene that looks like 'Director Mode.'

The camera switches to a first-person view as if it was the player that had just been shot. The view looks around at the front of the property for a moment but does not catch sight of any enemies.

After another second or so, the player walks back inside the building having somehow survived a blast from a weapon during a cutscene. It is clearly much safer inside when things like this happen in the game.

Deciding to go back inside is probably the best move (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though it is a very short clip it has gained a few funny and engaging comments on the r/gtaonline subreddit. Many viewers clearly found the clip funny and posted memes and GIFs as responses.

For one commenter, it opened up more questions about "bad sports" in the game. Whoever it was camping outside this building waiting for players to kill was probably a griefer, or at the very least, a bad sport.

One Reddit user noted that something similar had happened to him during a cut-scene.

GTA Online and the griefers who roam the streets

A few other Redditors have experienced similar matters, but not as victims in GTA Online, but as griefers themselves.

The start of GTA Online unfortunately brought with it players that like to play pranks like this on others, and yet do not consider themselves to be griefers. While incidents like the one in this clip do not happen often, their occurrences do seem to provide some measure of relief to the the victims.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan