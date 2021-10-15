How to get rid of the dunce cap in GTA Online

GTA Online players may know that they can earn a dunce cap by ending up in a bad sports lobby. This is done by destroying too many GTA Online player vehicles.

After tiring of wearing the dunce cap and being in the bad sports lobby, players need to play really nice to be freed from their punishment.

Time in the bad sport lobby can double or more if users continue to be a bad sport. This means that once in the bad sports lobby for a minimum of 2 days, if GTA Online players even unwittingly blow up just one more enemy player vehicle, they may see their "sentence" extended to 4 days.

This punishment can go on for hundreds of days, depending on how cruel other GTA Online gamers are. Some types of griefers don't seem to mind shooting themselves in the foot, so to speak.

GTA Online: Lose the dunce cap

There are three ways in GTA Online to get rid of the dunce cap. The first and easiest way is to play it safe and behave for your initial 2-day punishment period and generally stay out of trouble.

Also, GTA Online players can get commended on their good behavior, which will increase the likelihood of escaping the cap and the bad sports lobby. However, it would take at least 50+ users to commend a character for saving them in this way. Finally, gathering rewards in the game will help dig them out of the bad sports lobby.

Once free, GTA Online gamers will regain the ability to invite friends back into game lobbies and no longer be forced to sport the embarrassing dunce cap. In the future, it is recommended not to blow up dozens of your enemies' vehicles in GTA Online.

No more bad sports in GTA Online, please

If GTA Online players find themselves thrown into the bad sports lobby for the first time, it might be somewhat entertaining. But as they know, the dunce cap comes with some issues.

Being a bad sport with a dunce cap on will stop users from inviting their friends to sessions for one thing. Also, GTA Online gamers can now only be in lobbies with other bad sports who are usually griefers. This is not as much fun as GTA Online players are used to in freemode.

Try and stay out of trouble, GTA fans.

Edited by Ravi Iyer