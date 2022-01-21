GTA Online player is given shock as car lands on their bike from out of nowhere

GTA Online fans are familiar with the videos that go up on Reddit daily. Some show off players' skills, a few showcase griefer failures, and others are random funny videos of things that can happen in the game.

The image above shows the second that a gamer came out from under a bridge and spotted something strange flying through the sky.

GTA Online players enjoy strange glitches that lead to fun Reddit clips

The short clip above shows the hilarious moment a car appears out of seemingly nowhere and knocks a user off their motorbike. In the 14-second video clip posted by u/WhereWeDroppinMales, the gamer can be seen speeding from Downtown towards Vinewood on his Bati 801 motorbike.

It does not look like the player is doing a mission, but something makes him change his direction, and he decides to turn around and head back towards Downtown Los Santos. As he drives out from the cover of a bridge, something can be seen in the sky. It is a car that shockingly seems to be coming from nowhere.

Redditors made a few comments about this right away as it made them think of films and other games and had a bit of a laugh.

The mysterious flying car came from the distance so quickly that the player may not have noticed it until it was too late. The car hits the player head-on as if it had been aimed right for him.

Almost flattened by the flying car (Image via u/WhereWeDroppinMales/Reddit)

GTA Online players and fans are still wondering where this vehicle came from. Some Redditors talked about how this random event had been one of many similar ones since an update. It was more than likely a temporary glitch. But, in this clip, the situation is a funny one.

At least this fun Redditor knows that he was not alone in experiencing cars falling from the sky on GTA Online. No doubt there will be more of these clips to emerge as time goes on, and GTA and Reddit fans cannot wait to see them.

