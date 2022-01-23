GTA Online player makes a massive bike stunt jump, only to hilariously land on top of a tree

Redditors are more than used to seeing entertaining clips from GTA Online, whether they are griefer fails, stunt jumps or just funny glitches caught on camera.

This stunt jump video takes a hilarious turn when the player lands on top of a tree in the game, interrupting their colossal leap. This would be more annoying if it were not funny for the player and his viewers.

This article will look at when a player attempting an insane stunt jump ends up landing in a tree in GTA Online.

GTA Online player accidentally discovers a new high-point in the game

The gamer in the video can be seen speeding down Mount Chiliad on a PCJ 600 motorbike. It is not clear if the player is on a mission or has decided to test out the off-road capabilities of their ride.

Regardless, this player is a fan of crazy stunt jumps. Some viewers of the clip were less impressed by the landing and wondered more about how the player managed to effectively fly the bike to the top of the tree in the first place.

Curious fans might even learn a thing or two from this video and the Redditor comments that follow. Not everyone is aware that sometimes in the game when executing a huge jump, players can influence the game world's physics by simply trying to pull a wheelie while in mid-air.

One commenter said anyone could attempt these jump glitches in the game, but that is usually easier during racing missions. This is most likely because the racecourses in these missions will include a few jumps along the way.

GTA Online player just casually sitting atop a tree on a motorbike (Image via Sportskeeda)

If a player knows how to use this glitch correctly, it might benefit them in the race. Otherwise, gamers will just be entertaining to see how long they can make these standard motorbikes "fly".

Suppose gamers are lucky enough or possibly even practicing sufficient. In that case, Reddit users may see future players reaching the treetops in Paleto Bay or other woodland areas of the map. Recreating this jump and landing will surely be nearly impossible, but it will not stop other fans from trying.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar