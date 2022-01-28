GTA Online player makes the most-stylish delivery in the game on a motorbike

GTA Online fans love seeing stylish moves and happy accidents when playing the game. The only thing that can make these moments better is to combine them with successfully completing a mission.

It is hard to know whether the gamer in this subreddit was aware he would make such an impression on viewers with this seemingly unique new stunt jump of sorts. Or even whether he knew that the result would turn out the way it did.

This article will talk about how a GTA Online player pulled off a smooth move while completing a delivery for a mission in the game.

GTA Online player makes a superhero jump from a running bike

Fans on Reddit have already given the video clip over 1100 upvotes and a number of comments. It is hard for GTA Online gamers and fans not to be impressed and entertained by this unique style of completing a mission.

The video is only six seconds long but can be viewed over and over for its brief and entertaining content.

The player is about to deliver some coke in the game by driving a motorbike into the back of a truck. As the bike touches the ramp to enter the truck, the player jumps off his seat and performs an almost-clumsy, but Hollywood-esque dive over the barbed wire fence.

However, the moment gets a humorous ending when he lands on his face on the street.

Not the best form when diving but impressive nonetheless (Image via Reddit/u/BigboomBould3r)

Even though the player does not land on their feet, the video still feels like a winner.

Redditors react to a funny, albeit unexpected, stunt in GTA Online

Some Redditors made jokes, others sent congratulations and some gave scores of 10/10. No doubt many people who have seen this video will now attempt the same stunt when doing the cocaine delivery missions.

There was definitely some admiration from Reddit commenters who are fans of all manner of stunt-jumps, no matter how big or small.

Face to the floor but a job well done (Image via Reddit/u/BigboomBould3r)

Despite the spectacular faceplant, commenters did not give the gamer even a little bit of grief for the bail. The delivery of the product for the mission and the clearing of the fence were impressive enough.

This may have even been a case of beginner's luck for this player as it is not clear whether he had attempted it many times in the game before. On the other hand, it is possible that u/BigboomBould3r is great at stunt races.

