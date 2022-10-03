GTA Online player pulls off movie-like stunt with a Toreador

Gamers have been playing GTA Online for almost a decade now and as they get more and more experienced with the mechanics, they become more capable of carrying out amazing stunts.

This sentiment was clearly exemplified by one Reddit user who managed to flaunt their skills by doing an insane stunt with a Toreador that looked like it was straight out of an action movie.

This stunt is visually stunning and carries such a strong cinematic feel that it has become very popular on the GTA Online subreddit. This article will provide players with some more information regarding this awesome stunt.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Toreador stunt catches everyone's attention on the GTA Online subreddit

This video was uploaded by u/Whizzo50, who is demonstrating their incredible driving ability. As viewers can clearly see, they first make the car jump in the air at high speed, then spin mid-air while firing a missile to demolish a police blockade, and then land elegantly on the road to complete this beautiful sequence.

It is really hard not to get excited just by looking at the scene as there is a clear build-up, a skillful act in the middle, and a satisfying ending. There's no wonder why GTA Online players say that this game sometimes feels like a movie.

This also goes to show that the title still has an amazing cinematic quality to its gameplay, especially when played by veteran GTA Online players. They can use the sandbox world to create amazing action sequences that can easily be on par with Hollywood blockbusters.

Additionally, this clip also shows how useful the Toreador can be if players know what they are doing. This car can easily become very overpowered if they learn how to maneuver it properly while also using its lock-on missile feature at the same time.

This GTA Online player has probably spent a lot of time with this car but this scene strangely does not feel staged, and there is a high chance that it happened spontaneously. This singular theory makes the clip even more awe-inspiring.

How has the GTA Online community reacted to this clip?

As expected, most Grand Theft Auto Online players have admired the clip's cinematic quality, with many even comparing it to a scene from a James Bond or a Fast and the Furious movie. This reaction plainly points to the cinematic vibe this stunt has created.

One user even compared this clip with the corkscrew jump from The Man with the Golden Gun. This clearly means that if players want to recreate action scenes from blockbuster films, then Grand Theft Auto Online is the perfect game for them.

Some fans expressed their appreciation for the Toreador:

Although Grand Theft Auto Online's Toreador is a polarizing car, this clip will make the majority of players appreciate its flexibility and powerful missile system.

Finally, another user pointed out that Grand Theft Auto Online players still manage to do new things in Grand Theft Auto Online:

Grand Theft Auto Online has shown time and time again that it is one of the most dynamic games ever created. The freedom that players get is insane when compared to other open-world titles.

Moreover, players keep discovering new things, especially with regular contents updates, create such amazing scenarios that keep this decade-old game fresh and entertaining to play.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes