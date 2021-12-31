Why the Pegassi Toreador is not worth getting in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online's Pegassi Toreador is a terrific vehicle with several valuable niches, but it's unlikely to be as useful in 2022 as it was in 2021.

The Pegassi Toreador's advantages include:

Infinite missiles

Good defense against explosives

Can drive underwater through the submarine mode

Can use sonar underwater (provided the player bought it for the Kosatka)

Booster

It's an expensive, albeit valuable, weaponized vehicle that has served as a valuable niche since its debut in The Cayo Perico Heist back on December 15, 2020. If one could afford it, then it would act as a practical vehicle for both finding underwater caches and PVP in free roam.

Unfortunately, The Contract introduced Imani Tech modifications. The most important one is the Missile Lock-On Jammer, which primarily serves to counter any vehicle with homing missiles.

The Pegassi Toreador is still good in GTA Online, but it won't dominate 2022 like it did in 2021

There is no Trade Price for the Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online. Instead, players must pay $3,660,000, making it one of the most expensive cars in the game. Unlike something like the Rocket Voltic, the Pegassi Toreador is a valuable investment.

It's technically the fastest sports classic vehicle in GTA Online, boasting an impressive 135.3 mph. It's noticeably slower underwater, but its weaponized attributes plus armor make it valuable for those who wish to be underwater.

The Pegassi Toreador isn't as useless as the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II, but it's extremely potent in the hands of a competent player.

Missile Lock-On Jammer

The Missile Lock-On Jammer only costs $400,000, but it can stop any homing missiles from hitting the player (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most noticeable factors limiting the Pegassi Toreador's viability in GTA Online is the Missile Lock-On Jammer. While that feature is often associated with countering Oppressor Mk II, it's not limited to just that. The Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents any player from targeting them with a homing missile.

So far, this valuable feature is only limited to a select few cars from The Contract update. If more vehicles get a Missile Lock-On Jammer, that would only make the Pegassi Toreador less effective in PvP.

Even if no new cars get that feature, the Pegassi Toreador driver still has to deal with what's currently in the game.

Possible powercreep in 2022 for GTA Online

The Toreador is an example of something that powercrept its competition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every online video game that still has updates suffers from powercreep. GTA Online is no exception to that rule, especially since it's been prone to it in the past. Some examples of powercreep in GTA Online over the years include:

The first batch of heists versus The Cayo Perico Heist.

The Rocket Voltic's booster and overall utility compared to the Oppressor Mk II.

The Oppressor Mk II's limited missile amount versus the Pegassi Toreador's infinite missiles.

The recent addition of the Missile Lock-On Jammer is an example of powercreep that negatively affects the Pegassi Toreador. However, 2022 could also bring new GTA Online vehicles that outclass the Pegassi Toreador in some niches.

Also Read Article Continues below

If that happens, then it would be less viable and thus worse than it was in 2021. For instance, a new submersible vehicle that is stronger underwater would push it out of that role.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the Missile Lock-On Jammer as a feature? Yes No 0 votes so far