GTA Online players can get $500K this week via selling Special Cargo: What to know

There is a bevy of new bonuses available through this weekly update in GTA Online, with two of them involving selling Special Cargo. Completing one Sell Mission will give players $250,000, while completing three will reward them another $250,000. Thus, a total of $500K is on the line for Office owners this week.

This GTA Online guide will cover how to do Sell Missions, along with a slew of other bonuses and related content here. Veteran players should already know what to do, but new ones may wish to read ahead to get a better understanding.

GTA Online weekly update guide: Special Cargo

The above tweet contains a link to the Rockstar Newswire post for players curious to check out this week's entire offerings. This guide will specifically focus on:

The Special Cargo bonuses ($500K)

eCola vs. Sprunk bonus ($300K)

Community Series bonus ($200K)

To get the first one, GTA Online players must own an Office and a Warehouse. Any location will do, as there isn't any specific limit on how big the Sell Missions have to be in order to get the extra cash tied to this Special Cargo offer.

Special Cargo bonus

There are two $250K bonuses at play for this week related to a player's Warehouse:

Complete one Sell Mission

Complete three Sell Missions

It doesn't matter how much stock a player has. Even selling just a single item three times counts for the purpose of getting $500K from this week's update. GTA Online players do these Special Cargo Sell Missions via the laptop in their Warehouse.

If they need stock, they can either:

Do some source missions

Ask Lupe to get some

This week's update in GTA Online offers a 50% discount from Lupe's service, so some players may wish to take advantage of that.

eCola vs. Sprunk bonus

eCola won (Image via Rockstar Games)

The only caveat to receiving $300K from this week's eCola vs. Sprunk showdown is that one must have played GTA Online sometime when this event was active. Most players should be eligible for this, considering that this competition lasted for several weeks.

Even people who were on the losing end (Sprunk) can receive the $300K. As with all bonuses, it may take up to 72 hours for it to be delivered to the player's bank account. All Sprunk and eCola liveries are still available for free this week.

Community Series bonus

The new Community Series mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final bonus for this week's update is from the brand new Community Series. Basically, it's a bunch of player-made jobs that Rockstar Games approves. The only requirement to get $200K from this new feature is that one must complete three Community Series jobs. It doesn't matter if they win or lose.

These new jobs are available through the pause menu, meaning that players don't need to go to the Rockstar Games Social Club to do them. All of these bonuses are available until September 22, 2022.

If a GTA Online player took advantage of all of these offers, they would've received $1,000,000. That's a lot more than the usual amount of money one can get through these weekly events.

