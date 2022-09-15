Every GTA Online car at Luxury Autos and Simeon's showroom this week (September 8-14, 2022)

GTA Online players make it a point to log in every Thursday as it's update day. The weekly offers, bonuses, prizes, and Podium rides are all refreshed.

The cars showcased at Luxury Autos and Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport is also renewed. It seems as though this week, Rockstar Games is trying to tune into the adventurous side of the player base. Most vehicles featured are off-road, rally, or SUVs.

Adventure sports enthusiasts will love the vehicles showcased this week in GTA Online

Prize Ride: Vagrant

Luxury Showcase: SM722, Tezeract

Simeon Showcase: Veto Modern, Peyote Gasser, Hellion, Issi Sport, Omnis



Free

- Green & Red Auto Shop Tints

- Yacht Vivacious Green & Rose Lighting

- Yacht Mariner (Green) & Merchant (Red) Colors

Luxury Auto

Benefactor SM722

Luxury Autos was recently reopened in GTA Online, and it tends to feature more premium vehicles of the two showrooms. Players will see the Benefactor SM 722 this week at the window.

The car was recently added as a part of the Criminal Enterprises DLC and took its styling cues from the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss, which pays tribute to the late great Sir Stirling Craufurd Moss, the legendary racer.

Pegassi Tezeract

This electric Hypercar looks as futuristic as it performs, and players who want to feel the power of a battery-powered motor should try this out. It takes inspiration from the Lamborghini Terzo Millenio.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Dinka Veto Modern

As mentioned earlier, GTA Online focuses on the adventure sports category this week. The Veto Modern is a go-kart that resembles the 1965 Rupe Dart A-Bone Kart but with futuristic modifications. These include the bodykit and aerodynamic styling.

Peyote Gasser

The Peyote's drag cousin, Gasser, is featured on Simeon's floor this week. It is a car that takes its styling cues from the 1955 Ford Thunderbird Gasser featured in Bird of Prey.

Annis Hellion

Off-road enthusiasts in GTA Online can already win the Maxwell Vagrant from the Los Santos Car Meet this week. Additionally, they can also purchase a beefed-up SUV made to dominate tricky terrain. The Hellion takes after the Nissan Petrol Safari Y60 and Jeep Cherokee.

Weeny Issi Sport

The Diamond Casino and Resorts update brought the Weeny Issi Sport in 2019. As looks can tell, it is heavily inspired by the Mini Cooper GP Concept. The sports variant features many cosmetic customizations, and players can kit this zippy machine to resemble a rally beast.

Obey Omnis

Newer players who joined during the Expanded and Enhanced update or Criminal Enterprises DLC will probably not recognize this monster. But this was OG Obey Omnis in GTA Online before the e-GT came in.

As car fanatics know, Obey in Los Santos represents Audi from real life, and Omnis takes after the Audi Sports Quattro S1 E2 Group B Rally car.

