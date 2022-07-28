Omnis e-GT review: Why GTA Online players should avoid it

The Omnis e-GT is more style than substance in the latest GTA Online update.

Electric vehicles have always looked impressive in this game. With that being said, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has introduced several new vehicles into the game, and some of them will catch the player's attention right away. The Omnis e-GT is based on the real-world Audi e-Tron GT.

Although it has a sleek design, buyers should beware. The Omnis e-GT suffers from a few critical flaws that need to be addressed.

Here's a look at why the Omnis e-GT is so underwhelming in GTA Online

Price and performance

Omnis e-GT is available at Legendary Motorsport, with a price tag of $1,795,000. It can also be equipped with Imani Tech items. The Remote Control Unit costs $235,000, while the Missile Lock-on Jammer is worth $400,000. However, players can only get one and not the other.

GTA Online players can also spend $150,000 on some Armor Plating. At the very least, it will significantly reduce damage from their rivals.

In terms of speed and handling, the Omnis e-GT is perfectly acceptable. However, it does have a tendency to understeer. This can be a slight problem in GTA Online races, especially when turning at sharp corners.

Acceleration is the main issue with this vehicle

Right off the bat, GTA Online players will notice that it doesn't take off very quickly. It doesn't matter if the Omnis e-GT is fully upgraded or not. This vehicle takes a full second to get moving. Coupled with that, acceleration is a major problem, especially when compared to counterparts like Pfister Neon.

There are far better alternatives

If a player wants a better electric car, they should consider the Cyclone series. The regular Cyclone is slightly more expensive at $1,890,000, while the Cyclone II costs $2,725,000 with HSW Upgrades. Both vehicles have much better performance stats than the Omnis e-GT.

Of course, if GTA Online players want a cheaper alternative for electric cars, there is also the Neon with a $1,500,000 price tag. They will notice a major difference between the acceleration. The Neon is a top choice in that regard. It's also a very competitive vehicle in specific race tracks.

With that said, if players just want a defensive vehicle with Imani Tech measures, they should consider the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec. They can unlock a trade price of $1,282,500 if they complete 15 Security Contracts. This vehicle is highly resistant to most bullets and explosions.

Final verdict

Honestly, there are better ways to spend $1,795,000. Low acceleration is a huge difference maker in GTA Online. Some players might even compare the Omnis e-GT to the Obey I-Wagen, which is a major red flag.

In all fairness, the Omnis e-GT is among the cheaper vehicles in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. It can also be upgraded with Armor Plating, along with useful Imani Tech features. Players might find a use for it when sneaking up behind opponents, especially with a Remote Control Unit.

However, it also has some of the worst acceleration of any electric vehicle in the game. Most of its counterparts have the ability to floor it almost immediately. As it stands, the Omni e-GT is simply outshined by its counterparts. If players want a rapid electric car, this isn't a particularly good choice.

