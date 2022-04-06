5 best electric cars in GTA Online right now

GTA Online has a really good selection of electric cars.

Environmental damage is the least of the player's concerns, especially in public lobbies where explosions are commonplace. Regardless, electric cars are not only eco-friendly, but they are also ridiculously fast. GTA Online even gives these vehicles a noiseless engine for extra legitimacy.

The only downside is that electric cars are notoriously expensive. Only the richest players can afford these luxuries, especially with full upgrades. Either way, this article will take a look at the very best of the best.

Note: Broughy1322's findings will be used in this article.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The best electric cars in GTA Online

5) Overflod Imorgon

Players can get their very own Overflod Imorgon at Legendary Motorsport. It has a price tag of $2,165,000, which is similar to the cost of the Kosatka submarine.

The Imorgon is highly regarded for its impressive handling. With fast acceleration and high downforce, it can take very sharp corners. It also suffers no traction loss whatsoever, which is a bonus.

According to Broughy1322, the Imorgon's top speed is 107.25 miles per hour.

4) Pegassi Tezeract

Legendary Motorsport has this car up for sale at $2,825,000. GTA Online players will notice how fast it can go right away.

With a top speed of 125.50 miles per hour, this electric hypercar will zoom past its rival competitors. It should be noted that EMS engine upgrades will make no difference to its top speed, unlike most vehicles.

The Tezeract is a relatively lightweight car, yet it can easily ram into other vehicles and push them away. This will prove useful during traffic congestion, which is very common in GTA Online.

3) Coil Cyclone

This electric hypercar outperforms most vehicles with superb acceleration. Within a matter of moments, it will reach a top speed of 116.25 miles per hour. Very few vehicles have better acceleration in this game.

Unfortunately, it does have issues with its cornering ability. Sometimes, it can understeer and oversteer when going too fast. Regardless, skilled players can avoid this with careful driving.

GTA Online players can buy this electric car at Legendary Motorsport for $1,890,000.

2) Rocket Voltic

The Rocket Voltic is worth every penny. It's understandable why players might be put off by the $3,830,400 purchase cost. However, it's among the best electric cars in GTA Online.

The Rocket Voltic can reach 124.50 miles per hour within a few seconds. As its name suggests, it also has a rocket booster for extremely fast speeds. Players can even become airborne under these conditions. However, it takes nine seconds to fully recharge the booster.

Players can find this electric car over at Warstock Cache and Carry. It's a fun and gimmicky vehicle for any type of lobby.

1) Coil Cyclone II

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players will fully enjoy the benefits of this exclusive vehicle. All they need to do is visit Hao's Special Works and pay $475,000 for the full upgrades. It's absolutely worth buying for anybody with a deep bank account.

The Cyclone II is among the fastest vehicles in the entire game, let alone electric cars. It can travel at a tremendous pace of 141 miles per hour. GTA Online players will easily outrun any vehicle without HSW upgrades.

Better yet, the Cyclone II also has great performance stats, such as smooth handling and fast acceleration. It costs $2,250,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website, making it slightly more expensive than its original counterpart.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh