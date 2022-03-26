Why GTA Online players shouldn’t get the Pfister Neon

The Pfister Neon is an electric sports car with a mediocre top speed but excellent acceleration in GTA Online. It's currently available at a 30% discount this week, making it cost $1,050,000, rather than the usual $1,500,000. It might seem like a steal at first glance, but players should consider some advantages and disadvantages before purchasing it.

Some advantages to consider:

Good acceleration

Quiet to drive

It is a 4-seat Sports car

Only the doors come off the vehicle (for those who crash a lot and care about the appearance of their ride)

One of the few electric cars in the game

Some disadvantages to consider:

High price (and no Trade Price)

Terrible top speed for its vehicle class

It's just a civilian car (i.e., no armor or weapons)

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The Pfister Neon is a niche Sports car that GTA Online players don't really need

It's a good looking car in GTA Online, but its performance leaves a lot to be desired (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players don't need the Pfister Neon for anything. It's neither a vehicle like the Kosatka where it's a must-have for making money, nor a top-tier racing option like the Ocelot Pariah. At best, it's a fun Sports car with excellent acceleration and middling speed thanks to being an electric car.

Unfortunately, being a Sports car means that it's in the same vehicle class as the Ocelot Pariah. That car is the fastest non-weaponized Sports car by default, not to mention it has excellent all-around stats.

The Karin S95 can be faster than the Pariah, but that requires HSW upgrades. Either way, both vehicles are in a league far above the Pfister Neon as far as races are concerned.

Low speed and traction is a noticeable flaw

How the Pfister Neon looks like in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pfister Neon is the 76th fastest Sports car in GTA Online, capable of going up to 114.00 mph (183.46 km/h). It only outspeeds other unviable Sports cars, which isn't a good sign for its viability regarding races that focus on straight roads.

Its acceleration is good, which makes it not a complete waste regarding any race with several tight turns and other obstacles that force the player to stop for a moment. Sadly, its traction is one of the worst of its vehicle class. Thus, it's hard to justify using it when other options like the Grotti Itali RSX and Ocelot Pariah exist.

Summary

One should only get it if they have money to throw around, as it's not competitively viable for races (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should only consider getting the Pfister Neon if they have other meta vehicles and are looking for something different. It's not something the average player will need, and there are other electric cars with a similar or better performance than it.

Gamers disappointed by its performance can always opt to sell it for 60% of its cost. Otherwise, they can leave it in their garage to collect dust in GTA Online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

