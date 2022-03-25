What GTA Online players should know about the Pegassi Torero and the Lucky Wheel this week

GTA Online players will be able to win the Pegassi Torero from the Lucky Wheel this week (until March 30, 2022). It's not a particularly fast or noteworthy vehicle as far as races go, but it's still a potentially free vehicle that some players might be fortunate enough to get.

The Lucky Wheel is only available in The Diamond Casino & Resort, and players only get one chance a day to spin it. The last time the Pegassi Torero was featured was from June 10 to June 17, 2020.

Some basic information for this vehicle includes:

Normal Price: $998,000

$998,000 Top Speed: 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h)

116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) Seats: Two

Two Vehicle Class: Sports Classic

Its default in-game statistics read as:

Speed: 80.21

80.21 Acceleration: 75.00

75.00 Braking: 16.67

16.67 Handling: 78.79

GTA Online players can get the Pegassi Torero this week from the Lucky Wheel

The Pegassi Torero is a Sports Classic car with rear-wheel drive. It's tied with the Vapid Retinue as the 21st fastest Sports Classics vehicle, while its overall stats rank 15th. It was introduced in the Gunrunning update back on July 25, 2017, and hasn't gotten much support over the years (i.e., no Hao's Special Works).

This vehicle isn't a meta choice for any race, especially since its braking is considerably low for its vehicle class. The backside is heavy, yet the car itself has low durability. Some GTA Online players might love its design, but its performance is ultimately subpar.

Fortunately, one has the potential to get it for free this week, thanks to the Lucky Wheel. It might not be worth $998,000, but it can be a fun vehicle to test out if one got it for free. However, the odds of getting it for free aren't in the player's favor.

Lucky Wheel odds

An example of a player spinning the Lucky Wheel in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Lucky Wheel is located inside The Diamond Casino & Resort, relatively close to the entrance. It's hard to miss, especially since it's visible from when the player walks into the casino.

Players who haven't spent $500 for the standard casino membership will need to do so before using it. The podium nearby will also feature a vehicle (the Pegassi Torero in this case), so they can check its design out in person.

All GTA Online players have the following odds when spinning the wheel:

RP: 25%

25% Cash: 20%

20% Chips: 20%

20% Clothing: 20%

20% Podium Vehicle: 5%

5% 10% Vehicle Discount: 5%

5% Mystery: 5%

GTA Online players can get this vehicle for free this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hence, GTA Online players only have a 5% chance of obtaining the Pegassi Torero every day. It's worth noting that they can only spin the Lucky Wheel once a day, and it's not based on any daily reset. Instead, there's a flat 24-hour time limit that players must wait before spinning it again.

It's a static 5% chance to obtain the Pegassi Torero for the entire week in GTA Online. Any day the player misses the Lucky Wheel will inevitably cost them the chance of getting the podium vehicle.

