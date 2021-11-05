GTA Online players can get the Fleeca Circuit livery by completing the Fleeca Job

The Fleeca Circuit livery is available to GTA Online players who complete the Fleeca Job this week.

Heist month has officially started in GTA Online. Rockstar is now offering double the rewards for the original heists and one of them is the infamous Fleeca Job. This is the first available heist in the game. Of course, there are a few more rewards to keep in mind. One of them is the Fleeca Circuit livery.

This offer will last until the end of next week. Players can apply this unique paint job to their Übermacht Cypher. Thankfully, the Fleeca Job is one of the simpler heists in GTA Online.

The Fleeca Job: Here is how GTA Online players can get the Fleeca Circuit livery

The Fleeca Ciruit livery is a rare skin for the Übermacht Cypher. GTA Online players should get one while they still can. The Fleeca Circuit livery will be available until the end of next week.

Complete the Fleeca Job

This is where it all started for GTA Online players. The Fleeca Job is a very simple heist, but it requires another player. Lester Crest needs two crew members for the job. It starts off with two setup missions, which are as follows:

Scope Out : Observe the bank and look out for potential guards

: Observe the bank and look out for potential guards Kuruma: Steal a Kuruma from a local street gang

Once the setup is complete, it's time for the Fleeca Job. The players will be divided into two categories. One of them will be the driver, while the other will be the driller. Players have to control the witnesses and take out the cameras. Once they collect the cash, they will use the Kuruma to make their getaway.

For all their hard work, GTA Online players will receive the Fleeca Circuit livery. However, it won't be available until the weekly event is over.

Armored Kurumas are very useful here

Kurumas are excellent getaway vehicles in GTA Online. The armored versions are some of the most viable in the entire game. Not only does it go fast, it can also take several hits. The Fleeca Job is made easier with the armored Kuruma.

Every player should get one for themselves. Those who complete the Fleeca Job can buy it at a reduced price.

Armored Kurumas will be the key to success for any major heist. As long as the driver is cooperative, the Fleeca Circuit livery is not far behind.

When do players get the Fleeca Ciruit livery?

According to Rockstar, players will receive the livery after 15 November 2021. It will arrive within 72 hours. Players have to login to GTA Online for this to work. The Fleeca Ciruit livery only works for the Übermacht Cypher.

All this information is readily available on the Newswire. GTA Online players have a full week to complete the Fleeca Job. The Fleeca Circuit livery is an exclusive skin, which makes it a rarity.

