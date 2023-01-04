GTA Online players can still get $125k and a rare sweater via Prime Gaming this month

GTA Online players still have plenty of time to connect with Prime Gaming and collect some decent rewards. The holidays may be over, but the Festive Surprise update is still ongoing as large amounts of snow blanket San Andreas.

GTA Online players can warm themselves up with a Sprunk Snowflakes Festive sweater, along with a weekly bonus of $125,000. They only need to sign up for Amazon Prime Gaming.

GTA Online players should already have a Rockstar Games Social Club if they haven't already. They will need to link their account to Prime Gaming if they want exclusive bonuses. Players have until January 25 before the current deal expires, so they have less than a month left.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players shouldn't forget about Prime Gaming wares this month

How to link Social Club with Prime Gaming

GTA Online players can only claim their content if they meet specific requirements. They need to be registered with the Rockstar Games Social Club, then link their accounts to whatever system they play on. All they need to do is make sure their Social Club is connected to Prime Gaming:

Login to Amazon and sign up for Prime Gaming

Head to the GTA Online page on the Amazon website

Scroll down to a picture featuring two people wearing a sweater

Click on the "Claim now" tab on top of the picture

There should also be a message that says, "Link accounts to use loot"

Login to Rockstar Games Social Club, then proceed to follow their instructions

Green checkmarks will indicate each step has been successfully completed

GTA Online players can finally log in to the game itself. According to Amazon's official website, some benefits will be delivered within 7-14 days.

Players can now get a rare sweater and $125k a week

Connor @HuffGamingGTA



If you have Who would like another Festive Sweater for your #GTAOnline Wardrobe?If you have @primegaming connected to your Rockstar Social Club and log-in to GTA Online before January 25th you will receive the Sprunk Snowflakes Festive Sweater and GTA$125K. Who would like another Festive Sweater for your #GTAOnline Wardrobe? 👕If you have @primegaming connected to your Rockstar Social Club and log-in to GTA Online before January 25th you will receive the Sprunk Snowflakes Festive Sweater and GTA$125K. https://t.co/IU2Iy8GZ7I

The Sprunk Snowflakes Festive sweater will be sent to the player's wardrobe after logging into the game, but only within the next 10 days or so. It stands out in bright green colors on a black and white backdrop.

GTA Online players will get their bonus money within 72 hours of each weekly event. Remember, if the player already has Prime Gaming, they will receive a lump sum of $125,000 every week, just as long as their membership is still active. One could potentially earn up to $500,000 a month.

Keep in mind the following

Prime Gaming is available in over 200 countries worldwide, but there are a few notable exceptions, namely Russia and China. It also costs 14.99 per month, but there is a 30-day free trial for any first-time user. Last but not least, players have until January 25 to get the Sprunk Snowflakes Festive sweater.

With that said, most should only get Prime Gaming if they regularly use the feature. The free sweater and $125,000 bonus are not worth the monthly subscription fee. Rather, players should consider them as complimentary rewards for already using the service in the first place.

Prime Gaming offers free shipping and games, unlimited streaming for shows and movies, and Prime status on Twitch. Some players might have a practical use for the latter if they want to stream the game.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes