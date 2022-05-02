GTA Online players find a new workaround for latest car duplication glitch

Most GTA Online players are aware of the car duplication glitch called GC2F (give car to friends) by now. This involves 'cloning' a car and requires a friend to do so. There are also numerous methods of duplicating a car that involve the Pegasus MOC (Mobile Operations Center) in GTA Online.

Players dedicated to exploiting glitches within the game are constantly on the lookout for new methods when Rockstar patches the old ones. This article explores the latest working MOC GC2F glitch in the console editions of GTA Online.

New MOC Car Duplication glitch for GTA Online on consoles explained in detail

The prerequisites

The main things that GTA Online players will require to use this exploit is:

A Pegasus MOC with personal vehicle storage

A friend with an MOC in a private session

A car/motorbike that the player won’t mind losing

An Oppressor MK II

Any OTR (off the radar) glitch job

Here are some working OTR jobs that PlayStation and Xbox users can try out for this exploit:

"Macc uk founder" by maclesfieldUk (PlayStation)

"Casino garage otr" by Ravedallnight (PlayStation)

"NZGotr22" by Itfour20 (PlayStation)

"Test 3" by edu60009 (Xbox)

"Macc uk @maccuk2" by Maccuk3484 (Xbox)

How to take advantage of the glitch

Steps that GTA Online players must follow to reproduce the glitch:

To begin with the process, the player will have to pick any one of the OTR (off the radar) glitches listed above.

Once started, they need to move to the back of their MOC along with their friend. Both players must enter the vehicle together and the player will need to drive the Oppressor Mk2 outside. Meanwhile, their friend should simply leave the MOC by walking out.

Next, the player must obtain a vehicle from the streets and park it vertically against the back of their MOC, with both vehicles touching each other. It should be noted that the stolen vehicle has to have a roof.

Now, they must park their Oppressor Mk2 on top of the car, press the right d-pad (flare countermeasures), and exit their hoverbike. This will make the car disappear.

The player will now have to return their Oppressor Mk2 and request for the vehicle they are willing to lose for the glitch.

Next, they will have to get in their friend's car and their friend will have to send them an MOC invite. This will result in a black screen and from there, the player must join any private session and choose to accept all alerts.

The game will spawn the player in their MOC with the stolen vehicle. The friend will have to move inside their MOC and invite the player inside via the interaction menu. The player must accept it and then exit the MOC.

Finally, when the player spawns outside the MOC, they must request for their personal vehicle.

Additional notes

Exploiting glitches isn't as unethical as using hacks or trainers to manipulate GTA Online data, which are also illegal. However, players should note that Rockstar bans players for taking advantage of in-game exploits. The main reason for this is that the exploitation is intentional and is not easy to reproduce by accident.

There are some exceptions, of course, which can neither be patched out, nor can players be held accountable for it. A famous example of this is the Bogdan Problem glitch. Using a GC2F glitch, however, often results in Rockstar issuing a ban on exploitative players, and/or resetting their account data in GTA Online.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan